ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wastetodaymagazine.com

Hennepin County planning anaerobic digestion facility

Hennepin County Minnesota has set a goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030. Part of that plan is building an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Brooklyn Park near the county’s transfer station at 9401 83rd Avenue. The Hennepin County Anaerobic...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Edina Fall into the Arts Festival

EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Man who repelled 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain is rescued

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department rescued a man who repelled 85 feet down a storm drain shaft and got stuck early Friday. The fire department responded to 2nd Avenue South and Washington Avenue South at 2:34 a.m. Friday to a report of a man who went down the drain shaft behind a fenced-in area and got stuck, but wasn't hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Cars
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald's parking lot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Shots were fired at a McDonald's in a north Minneapolis suburb Saturday night, resulting in one man going to the hospital.Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at 1480 85th Avenue North after several 911 calls reporting shots fired.Police say they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside it. The victim was transported to the hospital.Multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.The incident is under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots

A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maka
Golf Digest

The Saga of Hiawatha: A curious battle for public golf in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — In the state known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, one of the more controversial and puzzling battles in the landscape of public golf in America is unfolding at Hiawatha Golf Course. Fittingly, it involves a lake. On Wednesday, after decades of flooding in an environmentally sensitive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation. 
MAPLEWOOD, MN
maplegrovemn.gov

I-94 ramp closures in Maple Grove begin Friday, Sept. 9

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, September 9, motorists can expect several ramp closures in Maple Grove beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning while crews repair pavement and update the traffic sensor system. MnDOT will close the ramps listed below from 9 p.m. Friday, September. 9 through 9 a.m. Sunday, September...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Axios

What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🔭 Stargaze from the Bell Museum’s roof deck tonight at a Star Party, with an additional stream of the new James Webb Space Telescope images in the planetarium. Free, but registration required. Note: Check the weather before you sign up. Audrey once woke up at 3:00am for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Parks And Recreation#Boat Launch#Travel Destinations#Recreation Board#Rec Board#The Twin Cities
KARE 11

RECIPE: Bacon wrapped pheasant from MN Horse and Hunt Club

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It has been around since 1985, the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake offers everything from clay and skeet shooting, to weddings, and even dog boarding.. but their brunch, is spectacular. Andy Shrader is the executive chef at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Met Council "not aware" of additional costs for Southwest Light Rail project as project expenses double

MINNEAPOLIS -- The chair of the government body overseeing the troubled Southwest Light Rail project said he was not aware of any additional costs associated with the transit line, but he didn't rule out there could be increases in a complicated area of construction. Total costs for the Metro Green Line extension from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie has already doubled to $2.74 billion from initial estimates. A special review by the Office of the Legislative Auditor released last Friday underscored that more than $500 million — or 20 percent of the project — does not yet...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion Show

EDINA, Minn. — Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to raising money to support breast cancer causes is excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion event will be held Thursday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Galleria shopping center in Edina.
EDINA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
KROC News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy