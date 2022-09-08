Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
Hennepin County planning anaerobic digestion facility
Hennepin County Minnesota has set a goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030. Part of that plan is building an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Brooklyn Park near the county’s transfer station at 9401 83rd Avenue. The Hennepin County Anaerobic...
Edina Fall into the Arts Festival
EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
fox9.com
Man who repelled 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain is rescued
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department rescued a man who repelled 85 feet down a storm drain shaft and got stuck early Friday. The fire department responded to 2nd Avenue South and Washington Avenue South at 2:34 a.m. Friday to a report of a man who went down the drain shaft behind a fenced-in area and got stuck, but wasn't hurt.
fox9.com
Man leaps from 2nd floor to escape fire that ripped through Newport apartment building
NEWPORT, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews say a man leap from the second story of a Newport, Minnesota apartment building as a fire ripped through three units early Saturday morning. Calls for the fire at the Newport Pond Apartments on the 1600 block of 10th Avenue came in around...
Police: Man shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald's parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Shots were fired at a McDonald's in a north Minneapolis suburb Saturday night, resulting in one man going to the hospital.Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at 1480 85th Avenue North after several 911 calls reporting shots fired.Police say they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside it. The victim was transported to the hospital.Multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.The incident is under investigation.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
Golf Digest
The Saga of Hiawatha: A curious battle for public golf in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — In the state known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, one of the more controversial and puzzling battles in the landscape of public golf in America is unfolding at Hiawatha Golf Course. Fittingly, it involves a lake. On Wednesday, after decades of flooding in an environmentally sensitive...
VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation.
maplegrovemn.gov
I-94 ramp closures in Maple Grove begin Friday, Sept. 9
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, September 9, motorists can expect several ramp closures in Maple Grove beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning while crews repair pavement and update the traffic sensor system. MnDOT will close the ramps listed below from 9 p.m. Friday, September. 9 through 9 a.m. Sunday, September...
What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🔭 Stargaze from the Bell Museum’s roof deck tonight at a Star Party, with an additional stream of the new James Webb Space Telescope images in the planetarium. Free, but registration required. Note: Check the weather before you sign up. Audrey once woke up at 3:00am for a...
RECIPE: Bacon wrapped pheasant from MN Horse and Hunt Club
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It has been around since 1985, the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake offers everything from clay and skeet shooting, to weddings, and even dog boarding.. but their brunch, is spectacular. Andy Shrader is the executive chef at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt...
Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board approves controversial Hiawatha Golf Course project
MINNEAPOLIS — After a nearly decade-long debate, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board approved a project that will redesign the Hiawatha Golf Course. Board commissioners voted 6-3 in favor of the master plan to improve flooding issues by reducing the 18-hole golf course to 9-holes. Park board officials say...
Met Council "not aware" of additional costs for Southwest Light Rail project as project expenses double
MINNEAPOLIS -- The chair of the government body overseeing the troubled Southwest Light Rail project said he was not aware of any additional costs associated with the transit line, but he didn't rule out there could be increases in a complicated area of construction. Total costs for the Metro Green Line extension from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie has already doubled to $2.74 billion from initial estimates. A special review by the Office of the Legislative Auditor released last Friday underscored that more than $500 million — or 20 percent of the project — does not yet...
3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion Show
EDINA, Minn. — Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to raising money to support breast cancer causes is excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion event will be held Thursday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Galleria shopping center in Edina.
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar
After a flurry of gun violence on Thursday night, four more people – two of them pregnant women – were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night. Minneapolis police says it was called to a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar just before midnight. Scanner traffic suggests...
fox9.com
How will Southwest LRT make up $534M gap? Met Council chair promises answer soon
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Metropolitan Council Chairman Charlie Zelle says he'll know by the end of this year how his agency will make up a $534 million funding gap for Southwest Light Rail. The 14.5-mile rail line, which is the most expensive public works project in Minnesota history,...
