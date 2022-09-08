WENTZVILLE, MISSOURI | Pauline Grace Forbes Stanley passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 13, 2022, after a very brief illness and 86 full, rich years of life. Pauline (“Nini” to her grandchildren and many others!) was born on Oct. 24, 1935, to the late Michael Coley and Beda Phillips in Ticonderoga, New York. After the death of her father, Pauline was later adopted and raised by her stepfather, Martin Forbes. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Derek, who passed away just two months prior to Pauline, and her brother, Tony Forbes.

