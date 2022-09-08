Read full article on original website
Related
collegeandmagnolia.com
GAME OPEN THREAD: Auburn vs San Jose State
Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL - 6:30 pm CST/7:30 pm EST, ESPNU. Watch on ESPNU (Broadcast Crew: Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, and Lauren Sisler) Listen to Andy Burcham, Stan White, and Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Radio Network. All-time series: Auburn leads 2-0. Auburn is favored by 24.0 points, with the...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Auburn 24, San Jose State 16
Oof. That was as messy a game against an overmatched opponent that we’ve played in a long time. Nobody came off the field satisfied, and the win probably creates more questions than answers as we get ready for Penn State. Here are the muted thoughts of the College and Mag staff:
collegeandmagnolia.com
Staff Picks — Auburn vs. San Jose State
There were a lot of things to be pleased about from our Tigers last week. TJ Finley was sharp at times. Robby Ashford got to show off his athleticism. Tank and Jarquez made big plays. The defense was very good prior to the delay. Still, there was some not so...
collegeandmagnolia.com
GAME PREVIEW: Auburn vs San Jose State
Game number two has arrived on the Plains, and we get another night game, with another threat of dreary weather. It’s yet another pay-to-win game after the opener against Mercer, but this time it’s San Jose State coming in, and if you can believe it, the task might get easier for Auburn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama player apologizes to fans
Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
auburntigers.com
No. 14 Auburn to close nonconference slate at Samford
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) will conclude its nonconference season with a matchup on the road against RV Samford (3-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers hold an 11-3-2 advantage all-time over the Bulldogs, and a 5-1-1 record when playing in Birmingham, but will look to exact some revenge on Samford after having their season ended by the Bulldogs a year ago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
extrainningsoftball.com
Auburn Pitcher KK Dismukes Announces Medical Retirement
Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes is retiring from softball for medical reasons. Dismukes, who completed her true junior year with the 2022 season, announced the news on social media earlier this week. “17 years of softball… After a lot of thought and undergoing quite a few injuries, my body has decided...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did you miss the big stories this today? Here’s the top of News 3 Saturday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Here’s the top of the show for News 3 Saturday morning.
Opelika-Auburn News
'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run
About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.
So, today I got to interview Elivs; and he’s in concert this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local Elvis Presley impersonator stopped by the WRBL studios on Friday to promote a weekend concert on the Columbus State University campus. Jeff Golden was the winner of the Alabama Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest and also is an Elvis Presley Enterprise’s World Top 10 Elvis Tribute artist. He is performing Saturday night at 8 p.m. […]
High school athletic director, assistant principal suspended for ‘potential misconduct’
(BCN) — The Plumas Unified School District has suspended Quincy High School’s assistant principal and athletic director, Jason Hawkins, to investigate “potential misconduct” since he joined the school in 2018. The suspension follows an EdSource report on Thursday that Hawkins sexually and racially harassed players when he coached San Jose State’s baseball team in 2017. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
foodgressing.com
Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]
It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Auburn Plainsman
Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn
After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
WTVM
Aniah Blanchard’s family to host self-defense class in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The family of a young woman who was abducted from an Auburn gas station is hosting a series of self-defense classes this Saturday at Max Fitness in Auburn to show women and even men how to protect themselves if they ever find themselves in a dangerous situation.
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
Comments / 0