Gamespot
The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It's time to go back to the the Splatlands--a blazing hot desert that’s home to the bustling city of Splatsville. Splatoon 3 is available now for Nintendo Switch. After picking up the game--which you can grab for $49--you may want to pair it with some cool Splatoon 3 merch. We've rounded up the best Splatoon merch you can buy right now.
Road & Track
The McLaren Solus GT Is a Single-Seat V-10 Track Monster
Every single number associated with McLaren’s Solus GT track car is nuts. It has a 5.2 liter V-10 that revs to 10,000 rpm and nearly 830 hp. It weighs 2205 lbs. but can produce 2645 lbs of downforce. It has one seat. The aim is for it to get to 60 in 2.5 seconds or less. And McLaren Special Operations will only build 25, and they're all sold, likely for a multi-million dollar price tag.
CARS・
Gamespot
Skull and Bones Full Presentation | Ubisoft Foward
Skull and Bones is out later this year and we got an in-depth look at the swashbuckling adventure during Ubisoft Forward. We got a look at the ship customization, your pirate hideout, and how multiplayer works. Skull and Bones comes out November 8.
Car of the Week: This Barn-Find Racer Helped Build Bruce McLaren’s Legacy
On September 17, Bonhams will present an important and historic sports-racing two-seater at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Sale in Chichester, Goodwood, UK. As its name implies, the “Transformer” race car morphed over its lifespan, adapting to many specifications throughout the course of its short racing career. Each iteration was meant to meet and beat changing race regulations—which it did, winning at a top level with almost every one of them. With the auction, the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team’s first sports-racing car returns to Goodwood for the first time since its eponymous driver bested Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Denny Hulme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Preorder Gotham Knights For Just $49 For A Limited Time
Gotham Knights won’t arrive until October 21, but right now you can cash in on a great preorder deal from Green Man Gaming. Head over to the retailer from now until September 14, and you can save over $10 on both the standard and Deluxe versions of Gotham Knights on PC.
Gamespot
Preorder Hogwarts Legacy For $49 For A Limited Time
Hogwarts Legacy is arguably the most anticipated Harry Potter game of all time, and it’s set to arrive next year on February 10. But if you’re looking to save a bit of cash on your next wizarding adventure, you’ll want to head over to Green Man Gaming today to make use of a generous Hogwarts Legacy preorder discount.
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19 With Fortnite Bonus, Leak Reveals
Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection will come to PC on October 19 with a special bonus in Fortnite for people who buy it on the Epic Games Store. This is according to the game's product page that was recently discovered by Wario64. The page has since been removed. Everyone...
Gamespot
Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day
Happy Splatoon 3 launch day to all of those who celebrate! The paint-splatting sequel released today, September 9 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Speaking of exclusives, if you haven't ordered your copy yet, you can save close to 20% on a physical copy of the game with GameSpot's exclusive promo code. Enter promo code GSNSPTN at SuperShop to snag the game for just $49. Side note: If you want to celebrate your love of Splatoon with some cool collectibles or accessories, check out our roundup of the best Splatoon 3 merch.
Gamespot
I Forced Myself To Play Only Mobile Games
In an effort to learn about the vast mobile game market, Kurt locked his consoles up (to eliminate all temptations to play the games he knows and loves) and forced himself to only play mobile games for a week. For seven days, Kurt went without his Xbox Series S, PlayStation...
Gamespot
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #2
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave her violent past behind and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
Gamespot
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward. The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope team take to the stage to show off the next entry in the Nintendo and Ubisoft collaboration. There's a lengthy breakdown of the gameplay and all its new features as well as the DLC plans. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope comes to Nintendo Switch on October 20.
Gamespot
Tron: Identity, A Visual Novel Adventure Game, Is Coming To PC In 2023
As part of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Disney announced a new game, Tron: Identity, which is coming in 2023 to PC. It's developed by Bithell Games, the studio that previously made Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex. Identity is a visual novel adventure following a detective program...
Gamespot
Disney Illusion Island, A Co-Op Mickey Mouse Platformer, Announced Exclusively For Nintendo Switch
Announced during the Disney and Marvel Games showcase, Disney Illusion Island is a co-op platformer launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The 2D platformer stars Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, as they travel the land of Monoth. Each character appears to have their own unique platforming ability, like...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#447) - September 9, 2022
There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. If you haven't started the Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Releasing On PC And Mobile October 18
Marvel Snap, the Marvel-based card battler, will release on October 18. The game is currently in beta, but publisher Nuverse and developer Second Dinner announced during the Disney and Marvel games showcase that the full release is coming next month to PC, iOS, and Android. A new trailer gives an...
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
One-of-a-Kind Buick Roadmaster Selling at No Reserve
This incredible sports car is a wonderful option for any enthusiast with a taste for driving with the top down. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1954 Buick Roadmaster Convertible which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
CARS・
Gamespot
MacBook Pro Gets Massive Discount At Best Buy
Apple products rarely receive meaningful discounts, but right now you can grab two of the company's excellent laptops at 20% off their regular retail price. Best Buy is selling both the 14- and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro for $400 less, which works out to $1,599 and $2,099 each, respectively.
golfmagic.com
SUPER FORGIVING! Cobra Forged Tec Iron Review 2022
- The Cobra Forged Tec irons are incredibly forgiving and they are a player's distance iron at a competitive price. Having already reviewed the Cobra Forged Tec One-Length irons, we wanted to go full circle and assess the performance of the regular Forged Tec set. GolfMagic Equipment Editor Alex Lodge...
GOLF・
