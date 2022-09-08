Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Carlos Alcaraz edges Casper Ruud for U.S. Open tennis title
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz traded sets with Casper Ruud before he used a strong service game to finish off the Norwegian and claim the 2022 U.S. Open men's singles tennis title Sunday in Flushing, N.Y.
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam
Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect...
RELATED PEOPLE
Frances Tiafoe had several basketball players in his support box at US Open
Frances Tiafoe on Friday night was playing in his first major semifinal, and he’s had some VIP supporting him throughout his run at the US Open. The 24-year-old Maryland native is a big fan of his hometown teams, led by the Washington Wizards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has attended some of Tiafoe’s matches in the player’s private box during the US Open. Tiafoe even shouted out Beal after the emerging star’s upset win over Rafael Nadal.
SkySports
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud in four sets to win maiden Grand Slam and become new world No 1
Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday night to become the youngest man to be ranked world No 1. The Spanish teenager and his opponent Casper Ruud went into the match with both bidding for a first Grand Slam title and to top the rankings, and it was the 19-year-old who came out on top, winning 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins US Open, her third major title
Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in straight sets in the US Open women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.
Top-seeded Swiatek, Jabeur advance, will meet in U.S. Open women's final
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- No. 1 Iga Swiatek rallied for her semifinal victory at the U.S. Open on Thursday while No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won in straight sets and will be the first Arab and African woman to play in the Grand Slam final. Jabeur totaled eight aces,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 9/10/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #6 Omaha Red – Delaware Park R4 (2:00 PM EST) Omaha Red has a jockey up with a great record here and looks the one to get on board with. A repeat of his best efforts on the speed figures should make him hard to beat. Big City Bob has a solid profile and appeals as best of the remainder. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Swiatek met Serena; Jabeur met Roddick; US Open final next
NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek finally got to meet Serena Williams at this U.S. Open. Ons Jabeur finally got to meet Andy Roddick. With those items crossed off their to-do lists, Swiatek and Jabeur will try to take care of other significant business — winning a championship — when they play each other Saturday in the first final at Flushing Meadows for each. Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1, and Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia who is No. 5 and will rise to No. 2 on Monday, have been the two dominant figures in women’s tennis in 2022. So it certainly seems fitting that they are the last two players competing at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.
BBC
US Open: Alfie Hewett beat Shingo Kunieda to win wheelchair singles title
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Alfie Hewett beat Shingo Kunieda to win US Open men's wheelchair title and secure...
SkySports
US Open: Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz to meet in Sunday's final with world No 1 on the line
Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in Sunday's US Open men's singles final with both chasing a maiden major trophy and top spot in the rankings. Ruud's only titles so far have come at the lowest level of the ATP Tour, and all but one have been on clay, but he has made big strides this season, not least reaching his first major final at the French Open where he was well beaten by Rafael Nadal.
Comments / 0