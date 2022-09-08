NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek finally got to meet Serena Williams at this U.S. Open. Ons Jabeur finally got to meet Andy Roddick. With those items crossed off their to-do lists, Swiatek and Jabeur will try to take care of other significant business — winning a championship — when they play each other Saturday in the first final at Flushing Meadows for each. Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1, and Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia who is No. 5 and will rise to No. 2 on Monday, have been the two dominant figures in women’s tennis in 2022. So it certainly seems fitting that they are the last two players competing at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO