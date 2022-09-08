ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Children’s Crisis Center coming to Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — Over the next year, state health officials will be working with the private sector to build a new Children’s Crisis Center in Elkins. The facility will serve youth under the age of 21 who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and have been removed from their homes.
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Participants injured in Summersville fire parade

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buckhannon, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhannon, WV
Register Citizen

West Virginia artist is teaching and learning

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
RICHWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV

DUI Simulator set to visit Webster County High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The DUI Simulator Program will soon be visiting Webster County High School. The DUI Simulator Program provides students with the opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios and hazards while safely operating a simulation system with enhanced graphics that can even depict wildlife. Officials said the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WDTV

At least one shot and injured in Marion County

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
CAROLINA, WV
Metro News

Work underway for redevelopment of Fairmont’s Beltline Neighborhood

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A public comment period is underway in Fairmont in connection with plans being made for the Beltline Neighborhood. Fairmont leaders are working on a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the area that covers a portion of the city roughly from the Monongahela River to the West Fork River by way of Fairmont Avenue and Third Street.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery. The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards. God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Bats for Kids helps raise money for foster children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bats for Kids visited Windmill Park in Fairmont. Bats for Kids helps raise money for foster children. The money helps the children get new luggage for when they are placed into a new foster home. Many kids who travel from and to foster homes carry their...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy