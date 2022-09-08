Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Children’s Crisis Center coming to Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. — Over the next year, state health officials will be working with the private sector to build a new Children’s Crisis Center in Elkins. The facility will serve youth under the age of 21 who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and have been removed from their homes.
Two murders solved during Murder Mystery Weekend
Murder and Merriment held a "Murder Mystery Weekend" on Sept. 10 and 11 at Stonewall Resort.
WDTV
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
VA to host Veteran Stand Down in Clarksburg
The Veterans Affairs office will be hosting a Veteran Stand Down on Sept. 15 in Clarksburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
West Virginia artist is teaching and learning
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
Deputy responds to active shooter training concerns in Randolph County Schools
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Randolph County Schools and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department are working together to provide active shooter and reunification training to all schools in their county. Each school has a different day for its active shooter training, and students will not be in school on that day. Guardians were notified of the […]
4 years unsolved: Reward offered in Grafton homicide case
Four years later, a Grafton man's homicide case is still open, and a reward is being offered for any information reported to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Glenville State students, faculty clean up section of road in Lewis, Gilmer Counties
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students and faculty recently met to clean up a section of U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer Counties. The highway cleanup was held in partnership with the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority on Saturday, Aug. 27. Volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary,...
WDTV
DUI Simulator set to visit Webster County High School
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The DUI Simulator Program will soon be visiting Webster County High School. The DUI Simulator Program provides students with the opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios and hazards while safely operating a simulation system with enhanced graphics that can even depict wildlife. Officials said the...
Big Daddy Guns no longer coming to Morgantown’s University Ave
Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to "The Deck" development in Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found
UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
Metro News
Work underway for redevelopment of Fairmont’s Beltline Neighborhood
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A public comment period is underway in Fairmont in connection with plans being made for the Beltline Neighborhood. Fairmont leaders are working on a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the area that covers a portion of the city roughly from the Monongahela River to the West Fork River by way of Fairmont Avenue and Third Street.
Photos and Info On The Crash That Happened On The Hairpin Turn In Clarksburg
The Hairpin turn in Clarksburg/North Adams is good it seems for a couple of wrecks a year, in July there was an accident that involved two motorcycles and now an SUV went down over the embankment early Thursday morning. You have to be very careful when taking that hairpin turn,...
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Assist Agencies in Investigation that Nets Indictment of Clarksburg Man on Drug Charge
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Jack F. Gibbins, III, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted this week on a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Gibbins, 44, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 5...
wvpublic.org
Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery. The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards. God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got...
WDTV
Bats for Kids helps raise money for foster children
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bats for Kids visited Windmill Park in Fairmont. Bats for Kids helps raise money for foster children. The money helps the children get new luggage for when they are placed into a new foster home. Many kids who travel from and to foster homes carry their...
Comments / 0