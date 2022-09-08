ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Events canceled as royals rush to Balmoral over concerns for the Queen's health

By Katie Anthony
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEw5E_0hn5eMov00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TfpK_0hn5eMov00
Sign reading "no guard changing ceremony today" is placed outside of Buckingham Palace as doctors express concern over the Queen's health.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

  • Doctors put Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision over concerns about her health Thursday.
  • Family members rushed to meet her at Balmoral in Scotland.
  • BBC suspended its regular programming and the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace was canceled.

After doctors announced their concern for Queen Elizabeth II's health on Thursday, events across the UK — from TV programming to typical royal protocol — came to a halt as her family members rushed to be by her side at Balmoral in Scotland.

BBC One suspended its regular programming to provide updates on the Queen's health, cutting into a regularly scheduled daytime show at around 12:40 p.m. local time.

The network's regular programming has been suspended until 6 p.m. local time.

The regular changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was also canceled, with a sign placed outside the palace reading "no guard changing ceremony today."

Barriers were also placed outside of Balmoral as family members arrived, BBC Editor Allie Hodgkins-Brown reported .

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle , Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are all reportedly traveling to Balmoral to be by the Queen's side.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a royal family spokesperson said in a statement sent to Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
The List

Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Balmoral#Uk#Getty Images Doctors
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Prince William says he is grieving loss of both grandmother and ‘extraordinary’ Queen

Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign.“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can,” William said, speaking of his father King Charles III’s accession to the throne.William said the world had...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California

She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

583K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy