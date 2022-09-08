Events canceled as royals rush to Balmoral over concerns for the Queen's health

Sign reading "no guard changing ceremony today" is placed outside of Buckingham Palace as doctors express concern over the Queen's health. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Doctors put Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision over concerns about her health Thursday.

Family members rushed to meet her at Balmoral in Scotland.

BBC suspended its regular programming and the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace was canceled.

After doctors announced their concern for Queen Elizabeth II's health on Thursday, events across the UK — from TV programming to typical royal protocol — came to a halt as her family members rushed to be by her side at Balmoral in Scotland.

BBC One suspended its regular programming to provide updates on the Queen's health, cutting into a regularly scheduled daytime show at around 12:40 p.m. local time.

The network's regular programming has been suspended until 6 p.m. local time.

The regular changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was also canceled, with a sign placed outside the palace reading "no guard changing ceremony today."

Barriers were also placed outside of Balmoral as family members arrived, BBC Editor Allie Hodgkins-Brown reported .

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle , Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are all reportedly traveling to Balmoral to be by the Queen's side.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a royal family spokesperson said in a statement sent to Insider.