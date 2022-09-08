ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Terry Scott
3d ago

yet they want us taxpayers to forgive 10000 dollars in student debt, how about all these schools paying there out student loans off

Randall Gay
3d ago

paying a coach this much money for 10 years make no sense at all let him have three loseing seasons back to back Clemson will fire him.and plus they would still have to pay him

The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum calls No. 1 Alabama 'overrated,' rips Bill O'Brien over major deficiencies vs Texas

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama has some immense work to do if they want to get back to the pinnacle of college football. While the Crimson Tide were already penciled in by many as a College Football Playoff lock, Saturday's performance against Texas will go a long way to dispel those notions. Joining Sportscenter on Sunday morning, Finebaum laid into Alabama's play against the Longhorns, as well as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Here's how much Nebraska paid Georgia Southern for loss in Week 2

Not only did Nebraska lose to Georgia Southern in Week 2, but the matchup with the Eagles was also a paid game for the Huskers. According to Darren Rovell with Action Network, Nebraska will pay north of $1.4 million for the game against Georgia Southern. That is a tough pill to swallow, particularly for a program that's looking at a decent buyout for Frost.
247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone's surprise, Nick Saban's Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban's squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

Source: Pittsburgh Steelers believe T.J. Watt suffered torn pec as he, Najee Harris leave OT win against Cincinnati Bengals with injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Bengals in Cincinnati, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm the diagnosis, the source said.
CINCINNATI, OH

