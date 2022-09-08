Read full article on original website
Terry Scott
3d ago
yet they want us taxpayers to forgive 10000 dollars in student debt, how about all these schools paying there out student loans off
Randall Gay
3d ago
paying a coach this much money for 10 years make no sense at all let him have three loseing seasons back to back Clemson will fire him.and plus they would still have to pay him
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Paul Finebaum calls No. 1 Alabama 'overrated,' rips Bill O'Brien over major deficiencies vs Texas
Paul Finebaum believes Alabama has some immense work to do if they want to get back to the pinnacle of college football. While the Crimson Tide were already penciled in by many as a College Football Playoff lock, Saturday’s performance against Texas will go a long way to dispel those notions. Joining Sportscenter on Sunday morning, Finebaum laid into Alabama’s play against the Longhorns, as well as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced
Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt. And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the ...
Nick Saban Heated When His Players Made ‘Horns Down’ Gesture
The Crimson Tide coach was visibly upset with his players after a narrow victory in Austin.
Nick Saban revisits Bear Bryant quote, applies to Saturday game vs. Texas
During this week’s installment of the “Hey Coach” series from the Alabama Athletics YouTube channel, Nick Saban channeled some of the late Bear Bryant’s wisdom that he has used lately to motivate his team. On the show, Saban brought up one line from Bryant he always remembered:
Spencer Rattler hasn't changed at South Carolina and neither has K.J. Jefferson at Arkansas
Arkansas and South Carolina affirmed their identities in their SEC opener. South Carolina and Spencer Rattler need help along the offensive line, which means more frustrating performances are in store from the former Oklahoma quarï¿½
saturdaytradition.com
Here's how much Nebraska paid Georgia Southern for loss in Week 2
Not only did Nebraska lose to Georgia Southern in Week 2, but the matchup with the Eagles was also a paid game for the Huskers. According to Darren Rovell with Action Network, Nebraska will pay north of $1.4 million for the game against Georgia Southern. That is a tough pill to swallow, particularly for a program that’s looking at a decent buyout for Frost.
Steve Sarkisian Recalls The Maddest He's Ever Made Nick Saban
On Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will face off against his former boss for the first time — taking on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The former Bama offensive coordinator made plenty of memories with Saban during their time together in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of tomorrow's game,...
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
ESPN
'Starts with me': Marcus Freeman now 0-3 as Notre Dame coach after stunning home loss to Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Laborn ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games. Gilmore,...
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
ESPN
Lamar Jackson turned down Baltimore Ravens' contract offer believed to be worth about $250 million, sources say
Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have kept details of their contract negotiations private, the star quarterback turned down what league sources believe was an offer worth about $250 million. The Ravens also balked at Jackson's wish for a fully guaranteed deal similar to Deshaun Watson's, sources told ESPN,...
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
ESPN
Marshall football coach Charles Huff says intimidation 'out the window' against traditional powerhouses like Notre Dame
Marshall football coach Charles Huff knew the team he took into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday wouldn't be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds. Some of the players had been there before. Marshall added 24 transfers to its roster this offseason, including several from Power 5 programs. "We've got three...
Mississippi State RB Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State football has reportedly lost one player to the transfer portal.
ESPN
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers believe T.J. Watt suffered torn pec as he, Najee Harris leave OT win against Cincinnati Bengals with injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Bengals in Cincinnati, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm the diagnosis, the source said.
Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
The ESPN analyst's bold playoff predictions didn't go as planned.
