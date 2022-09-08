ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Deputy police chief arrested for soliciting prostitute in Polk County, sheriff says

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A Georgia deputy police chief was arrested after trying to solicit a prostitute, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Thursday, Jason DiPrima, 49, of Kingston, Georgia, was arrested at around 11 p.m. by PCSO detectives after they say he responded to an online escort advertisement. In reality, he began a conversation with an undercover detective, PCSO said in a press release. DiPrima is the deputy chief of the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia. DiPrima had driven to town in an unmarked DEA task force vehicle, noted Sheriff Grady Judd.

“If all else fails, he could write a book, ‘How to Ruin Your Career in Three Easy Steps,’” Judd said.

On Aug. 31, DiPrima was in Orlando attending an American Polygraph Association seminar, but during an evening online chat, DiPrima messaged who he thought was a prostitute asking “are you available tonight” and “I’d like to come see you—What is your rate?”

DiPrima told the detective he wanted to engage in sexual activity but later declined, saying “I got spooked,” and asked if they could try again the next night.

On Sept. 1, DiPrima began the online conversation again with the undercover detective and agreed to come to an undisclosed location to meet, agreeing to pay $120 for 30 minutes of “full service” sex, PCSO said. DiPrima arrived at the agreed location in the DEA vehicle, Judd said.

DiPrima gave the undercover detective $180 and a multi-pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer. He was also carrying two Bud Light beers for himself, Judd said.

“What is going on? You’re a deputy chief. A high-ranking official in a very respected police department and you’re showing up with White Claw and two Bud Lights?” Judd said.

When questioned by Polk County deputies, DiPrima told them he was meeting a girl to watch football, but later confessed to sending the messages.

DiPrima was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail where he paid a $500 bond.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

