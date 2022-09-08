ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown man dies in truck crash

State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Youngstown man over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Stephen Ylonen died early Sunday when the water truck he was driving went into a ditch off State Route 39 just east of Mechanicstown, rolled over, and struck a cement culvert.
