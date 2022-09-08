Read full article on original website
Elton John dazzles Dome. Plus, resurgent SU offense leads win over UConn (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 63. Cloudy, afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. A FOND FAREWELL: Saturday night was alright for a farewell concert at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, as Elton John performed before about 38,000 fans on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Many fans came dressed in colorful outfits like the ones John was famous for. Read a concert review and check out photos of John as well as his adoring (and colorful) fans. (Scott Schild photo)
Rochester wins rain-drizzled series finale, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday as the Rochester Red Wings scored early and often on their way to a 7-2 win on a Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. A slow and steady rain fell throughout the nine-inning game. The two teams split the six-game series this past week, and Rochester won 15 of the 24 games overall they played against Syracuse this season.
Another convincing win feels cathartic: ‘It looks like Syracuse football is back’ (what they’re saying)
East Hartford, Conn. — Syracuse football is 2-0 following a 48-14 victory at Connecticut on Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Here’s what social media is saying after the Orange’s win:. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Syracuse’s offense is starting to sing again, and Garrett...
Ex-Syracuse WR Taj Harris not expected to return to Rutgers this season: Here’s why
The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
Garrett Shrader shines; Syracuse defense gives up big plays to UConn (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — With Elton John rocking the JMA Wireless Dome in Central New York, Saturday night was all right for the Syracuse University football team in East Hartford as the Orange rolled to a 48-14 win over the Connecticut Huskies. SU quarterback Garrett Shrader shined, running back Sean...
DeVito rebounds from early pick, leads Illinois to win (How Syracuse transfers fared)
Former Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito threw an interception on his first pass of the day, but bounced back to toss a pair of touchdowns in Illinois’ 24-3 win over Virginia on Saturday. DeVito was 17-of-25 for 196 yards passing and rushed nine times for 12 yards. He also...
Syracuse football has a cushy lead on UConn midway through 3rd quarter (live score, updates)
East Hartford, Conn. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 1)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 1 of Section III football continues to roll as Saturday is loaded with key matchups in the smaller school classes. >> Live scoreboard, recaps from Friday’s high school football games (Week 1)
Syracuse’s offense is starting to sing again, and Garrett Shrader has been like ‘Mozart’
East Hartford, Conn. — In Dino Babers’ first three seasons leading Syracuse football, the Orange averaged 83 plays per game. Playing fast was part of Babers’ M.O. when he was hired at SU. The best example of that was the 2017 season, Babers’ second with the program, when the Orange snapped the ball an average of 86 times per game.
Axe: Syracuse football’s defense has been key to 2-0 start. “We want to prove a point”
Syracuse, N.Y. —When he got a word in edgewise at the press conference, Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax Jr. put everyone on notice about what the Orange defense wants to be in 2022 following a 48-14 win over UConn on Saturday night. “I feel like we are more experienced, but...
Syracuse football box score at Connecticut
East Hartford, Conn. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 48-14 victory at Connecticut on Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UConn_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 10-11
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday Sept. 11. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
Well-Rounded Syracuse Attack Powers the Mets to an 8-3 Friday Night Win Over Rochester
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets played one of their best all-around games of the season on Friday night, riding strong pitching and balanced hitting on their way to an 8-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A affiliate, Washington Nationals) on a gloriously sunny and warm September Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream
After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Minoa’s Larry Costello is enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Class of 2022
Springfield, Mass. -- Larry Costello is officially a Hall of Famer. The Minoa native, nicknamed the “Minoa Comet” because of the speed that characterized his game, will be enshrined with the Class of 2022 in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame today. The official ceremony will be held...
F-M’s McGinn, Bville’s Holden-Betts, WG’s McMahon race winners at V-V-S Invite (49 photos)
Section III cross country runners Nolan McGinn, Solomon Holden-Betts and Peter McMahon each won their respective varsity races at the 17th annual Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational on Saturday. The course is popular as it is the site for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship, which is scheduled to...
Seven sacks by Auburn’s defense key in overtime win against East Syracuse Minoa
Auburn’s defense brought down East Syracuse Minoa’s quarterback seven times during Friday’s Class A football clash at Auburn High School. “The defense, they gave up some yards,” Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. “They bent here and they bent there. But, overall the the amount of pressure they put on the quarterback was outstanding.”
After slow start Syracuse center Jesse Edwards increased role with Netherlands National Team in EuroBasket
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jesse Edwards’ tour with the Dutch National Team got off to a slow start. The Syracuse center, who is a native of Amsterdam, didn’t play in either of the Netherlands’ losses to Georgia and Spain in the European World Cup qualifier tournament. As the Dutch squad moved onto play in EuroBasket 2022 in Prague, Edwards finally saw action in an opening round loss to Serbia.
HS roundup: Skaneateles golfer sinks ‘rare’ shot on 8th hole at Drumlins
Skaneateles senior Tyson DiRubbo did something not many golfers can say they have ever done on a golf course. He shot an albatross on the 460-yard, par-5 eighth hole at Drumlins Golf Course on Friday, a feat he said was even more “rare” than the hole-in-one he shot when he was just seven years old.
