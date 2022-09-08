ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Elton John dazzles Dome. Plus, resurgent SU offense leads win over UConn (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 63. Cloudy, afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. A FOND FAREWELL: Saturday night was alright for a farewell concert at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, as Elton John performed before about 38,000 fans on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Many fans came dressed in colorful outfits like the ones John was famous for. Read a concert review and check out photos of John as well as his adoring (and colorful) fans. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Rochester wins rain-drizzled series finale, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday as the Rochester Red Wings scored early and often on their way to a 7-2 win on a Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. A slow and steady rain fell throughout the nine-inning game. The two teams split the six-game series this past week, and Rochester won 15 of the 24 games overall they played against Syracuse this season.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Ex-Syracuse WR Taj Harris not expected to return to Rutgers this season: Here’s why

The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Mondays Subscribers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score at Connecticut

East Hartford, Conn. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 48-14 victory at Connecticut on Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UConn_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:
EAST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Well-Rounded Syracuse Attack Powers the Mets to an 8-3 Friday Night Win Over Rochester

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets played one of their best all-around games of the season on Friday night, riding strong pitching and balanced hitting on their way to an 8-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A affiliate, Washington Nationals) on a gloriously sunny and warm September Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream

After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After slow start Syracuse center Jesse Edwards increased role with Netherlands National Team in EuroBasket

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jesse Edwards’ tour with the Dutch National Team got off to a slow start. The Syracuse center, who is a native of Amsterdam, didn’t play in either of the Netherlands’ losses to Georgia and Spain in the European World Cup qualifier tournament. As the Dutch squad moved onto play in EuroBasket 2022 in Prague, Edwards finally saw action in an opening round loss to Serbia.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy