Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Nearly 3,000 Flags Placed In Romare Bearden Park In Remembrance Of 9/11
CHARLOTTE, NC – Today Marks to 21st anniversary of 9/11. The nation is filled with memorial events to honor those that lost their lives. Charlotte’s very own Romare Bearden Park has joined in the memorial services with a display of flags across the park. Nearly 3,000 flags have...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
kiss951.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
theprp.com
In This Moment Postpone Immediate Shows Amid “Severe Illness”
Alternative metal band In This Moment have postponed tonight’s (September 09th) show in Charlotte, NC and tomorrow’s date Myrtle Beach, SC due to ‘severe illness.’ A statement shared on the matter by the band today reads as follows:. “Due to a severe illness, Maria Brink and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Finish Eliza's Run | Charlotte organization hosting run honoring kidnapped jogger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte organization runCLTrun will host a virtual run to honor and grieve the loss of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis woman who was allegedly kidnapped while jogging. The event, Finish Eliza's Run, begins on Friday morning, Sept. 9, and will run through Sunday evening, September 18. Registration...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently. “As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
power98fm.com
New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte
New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Lynetta!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lynetta. Lynetta is 4 years old and 44 pounds. She is snuggly and good with kids. Lynetta enjoys car rides and being brushed. If you are interested in adopting Lynetta...
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAE.org
CMS race spurs unexpected alliances; Tempers flare in pizza parlor confrontation
A meeting of Charlotte’s conservative Moms for Liberty organization Wednesday night led to a confrontation in a parking lot with progressive school activist Pamela Grundy — highlighting tensions in the education community two months before the first Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board election since the pandemic. Moms for Liberty said...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
savvyandcompany.com
2810 Huntingtowne Farms Lane
Award wining Artistic Contractors is proud to offer this unique & special new build "Tree Home"- a modernist design that blends clean lines w/warming architectural details while harmonizing the indoor & outdoor living spaces. This home soars, it is 88' long & the great room ceiling height is 21' which is flooded w/natural light thru the floor to ceiling windows that provide amazing views of the tree canopy. Great room & primary bedroom open onto an expansive 71' deck that overlooks the wooded lot w/a bubbling creek running thru it. Sleek elegant Chef's kitchen offers a large island & pantry, a plethora of mod cabinets & gorgeous quartz counters. Spacious main level primary retreat features dual closets & a lux modern bath offering wet room & double vanity. Floating staircase leads to huge media room, guest suite w/full bath & two more bedrooms w/shared bath. Main level has a private office/flex room + drop zone. Optional swim/tennis club, a park & direct access to the greenway!
Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars
CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell endures first loss at the hands of state's No. 1 team
South Iredell’s Vikings traveled to Kernersville on Friday with a tall order — taking on the No. 1 team in the state. And East Forsyth’s Eagles proved why they are ranked No. 1 with a 59-7 rout of the Vikings. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
wccbcharlotte.com
DMV Closes Huntersville License Plate Agency
ROCKY MOUNT, NC (News Release) – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Huntersville agency had been operated by Robert Grier since 2015.
Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
Comments / 0