MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Legendary Spinners Whip Fans Into a Frenzy
On Friday, Sept. 2, the quintet, minus the last remaining founding member, Henry Fambrough, brought the house down for more than two hours at the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club in Bethesda, Maryland, located just outside of D.C. The post Legendary Spinners Whip Fans Into a Frenzy appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WKRC
Fact Check Team: More cities implement teen curfews with crime on the rise
WASHINGTON (TND) — Cities across the country seeing a rise in crime with some officials saying that much of the violence is being committed by juveniles. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is taking a closer look at the claims and how some changes are impacting cities across the nation.
popville.com
Last Night in Driving Dangerously
Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Air Travel, Washington Commanders. Fed Ex Field Flyover coming Today (Sunday)...
Community leaders turn to trap music to stop teen gun crimes
WASHINGTON — As the region brainstorms how exactly to deter youth crime, some community activists are proposing an unconventional method: trap music. On Saturday, Grassroots organizations like Don't Mute DC and Hope in Action in Southeast D.C.'s Check It Secret Garden kicked off "Flip the Trap:" a regional initiative that gives artists in the DMV a chance to compete for a $10,000 grand prize for the best trap song that promotes a positive and constructive lifestyle.
Baltimore Times
Kunta Kinte Festival Returns to Annapolis This Month, Discussion of New Plans in Development
A family-oriented festival celebrating the perseverance, education, and cultural heritage of Africans, African Americans, and Caribbean people of African descent was birthed in Annapolis, Maryland. The late author Alex Haley’s desire to dig for his roots still spreads to this day, although he died in 1992. Kunta Kinte’s journey of being brought to Annapolis aboard the ship Lord Ligonier reportedly dates to 1767.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
30-30-30 with the NEOPMA
MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (September 1st, 2022) – The 2022 Superchargers Showdown, September 30th through October 2nd, is shaping up to be one of the most memorable yet! This event will bring highly talented racers from the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA). The theme of the event is 30-30-30. 30 years, $30,000 to win, and a special 30+ […]
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
thedcpost.com
National Air And Space Museum to Make Free Entry Passes Available
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum said it will release free timed-entry passes online, starting Wednesday, September 14. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, is scheduled to reopen the doors of its west end to the public on October 14, with eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store, and Mars Café.
wtmj.com
F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA
Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
‘People Don’t Really Listen To Curfews’: Local Teens Are Skeptical About Curfew Enforcement
Starting Friday, police in Prince George’s County will enforce a curfew on young people under age 17. And in D.C., reporting from the Washington Post suggests that police have increased enforcement of the city’s longstanding curfew law in recent weeks (though the mayor’s office disputes a broad change in enforcement).
iheart.com
Bulls Knock Off Howard For First Win of Season
The USF Bulls (1-1) defeated Howard (0-3) 42-20 on Saturday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Howard accounted for the only touchdown in the first quarter, but USF answered with two scores in the second. The Bulls were finally able to pull away in the second half to pick up their first win of the 2022 football season.
Two injured, including teenager, after DC shooting
Two people are injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast.
WTOP
Survey: DC-area commuting trends show telework ‘explosion,’ major drop in transit use
More people are teleworking, and those who are commuting are using transit less and less, according to a recent survey by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. The survey shows a five-fold increase in teleworking, a three-fold decrease in transit and the largest drop in drive-alone trips since 2010. The...
