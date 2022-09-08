ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Legendary Spinners Whip Fans Into a Frenzy

On Friday, Sept. 2, the quintet, minus the last remaining founding member, Henry Fambrough, brought the house down for more than two hours at the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club in Bethesda, Maryland, located just outside of D.C. The post Legendary Spinners Whip Fans Into a Frenzy appeared first on The Washington Informer.
BETHESDA, MD
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage

This rental is located at 508 9th St. SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,200 / 2br – 1334ft2 – ROOMY TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN IN EASTERN MARKET (Capitol Hill/Washington, DC) Get ready to entertain in this roomy two bedroom PLUS DEN townhouse in a great location just a block from Barracks Row shopping/restaurants, around the corner from the new Hill Center, and near Eastern Market, and METRO. Kitchen with dishwasher & washer/dryer, CAC, massive & open living and dining area featuring a fireplace, newly refinished oak floors, and private patio plus NEW WINDOWS for energy efficiency. $3,200 + utilities. (WiFi and basic cable included in the rent). Available early October. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Last Night in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Air Travel, Washington Commanders. Fed Ex Field Flyover coming Today (Sunday)...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Community leaders turn to trap music to stop teen gun crimes

WASHINGTON — As the region brainstorms how exactly to deter youth crime, some community activists are proposing an unconventional method: trap music. On Saturday, Grassroots organizations like Don't Mute DC and Hope in Action in Southeast D.C.'s Check It Secret Garden kicked off "Flip the Trap:" a regional initiative that gives artists in the DMV a chance to compete for a $10,000 grand prize for the best trap song that promotes a positive and constructive lifestyle.
WASHINGTON, DC
Baltimore Times

Kunta Kinte Festival Returns to Annapolis This Month, Discussion of New Plans in Development

A family-oriented festival celebrating the perseverance, education, and cultural heritage of Africans, African Americans, and Caribbean people of African descent was birthed in Annapolis, Maryland. The late author Alex Haley’s desire to dig for his roots still spreads to this day, although he died in 1992. Kunta Kinte’s journey of being brought to Annapolis aboard the ship Lord Ligonier reportedly dates to 1767.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
alextimes.com

Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule

A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

30-30-30 with the NEOPMA

MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (September 1st, 2022) – The 2022 Superchargers Showdown, September 30th through October 2nd, is shaping up to be one of the most memorable yet! This event will bring highly talented racers from the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA). The theme of the event is 30-30-30. 30 years, $30,000 to win, and a special 30+ […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
thedcpost.com

National Air And Space Museum to Make Free Entry Passes Available

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum said it will release free timed-entry passes online, starting Wednesday, September 14. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, is scheduled to reopen the doors of its west end to the public on October 14, with eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store, and Mars Café.
WASHINGTON, DC
wtmj.com

F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA

Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Bulls Knock Off Howard For First Win of Season

The USF Bulls (1-1) defeated Howard (0-3) 42-20 on Saturday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Howard accounted for the only touchdown in the first quarter, but USF answered with two scores in the second. The Bulls were finally able to pull away in the second half to pick up their first win of the 2022 football season.
TAMPA, FL
themunchonline.com

The Crossing at Hillcrest

Don't miss a thing! Excitement when you crave it, and quiet when you need it. Large living areas ensure your family and friends always have enough room to enjoy your company. Or, head out on the town for the area's top dining and entertainment venues. Come home to The Crossing At Hillcrest and get the best of both worlds!
RIVERDALE PARK, MD

