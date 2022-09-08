This rental is located at 508 9th St. SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,200 / 2br – 1334ft2 – ROOMY TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN IN EASTERN MARKET (Capitol Hill/Washington, DC) Get ready to entertain in this roomy two bedroom PLUS DEN townhouse in a great location just a block from Barracks Row shopping/restaurants, around the corner from the new Hill Center, and near Eastern Market, and METRO. Kitchen with dishwasher & washer/dryer, CAC, massive & open living and dining area featuring a fireplace, newly refinished oak floors, and private patio plus NEW WINDOWS for energy efficiency. $3,200 + utilities. (WiFi and basic cable included in the rent). Available early October. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO