Morehead, KY

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset

The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
RICHMOND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Marshall to play North Carolina State in 2023

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Instead of hosting Navy, the Herd will travel to Raleigh to face North Carolina State in 2023, according to Athletic Director Christian Spears. Spears says Marshall football was originally scheduled to host Navy in 2023, but that has now been changed. On Saturday, in a historic upset, Marshall defeated the Notre […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield

Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
LEXINGTON, KY
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Staffer Pulls Upset Against Top 10 Program

Former Alabama staffer Charles Huff led the Marshall Thundering Herd to a victory against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 26-21 in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday afternoon. Marshall got on the board first with a four-yard run by running back Khalan Laborn but only recorded six points due to a missed extra point. Notre Dame answered with three minutes left in the half with a one-yard touchdown by running back Tyler Buchner and took the lead with a good extra point 7-6.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WNDU

Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish dropped the home opener to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday Afternoon. Even though the game didn’t go as fans thought it would, that didn’t stop people from having fun and coming together to cheer on the Irish.
NOTRE DAME, IN
CBS Sports

College basketball odds: Kentucky a slight favorite to win 2023 NCAA Tournament but Duke a better value

On the heels of a win over the Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA Championship, Kansas -- led by a Hall of Famer in Bill Self and a stacked, veteran-laden returning roster -- opened at Caesars Sportsbook as the betting favorite to again cut down the nets and repeat in 2023. But as the summer months have slowly turned to fall, a new favorite has emerged to supplant KU as the favorite to take it all, with Kentucky now at the top of the odds board as the season lurks in the shadows.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall

A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
HUNTINGTON, WV
LEXINGTON, KY

