Donald Trump has been spotted arriving at Dulles Airport , just outside Washington, DC, in an unexplained journey from his New Jersey residence.Filmed from a distance in indistinct footage, he arrived in casual clothes and golfing shoes alongside his Secret Service detail. Speculation over the visit is rife, but no clear explanation has been given.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal team have asked that taxpayers foot half the bill for the special master they have requested to review the papers seized at Mar-a-Lago. The Department of Justice, conversely, is proposing that the president pay for the process himself since he requested...

