Trump news – live: Trump spotted arriving in Washington DC as book claims he refused to leave White House
Donald Trump has been spotted arriving at Dulles Airport , just outside Washington, DC, in an unexplained journey from his New Jersey residence.Filmed from a distance in indistinct footage, he arrived in casual clothes and golfing shoes alongside his Secret Service detail. Speculation over the visit is rife, but no clear explanation has been given.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal team have asked that taxpayers foot half the bill for the special master they have requested to review the papers seized at Mar-a-Lago. The Department of Justice, conversely, is proposing that the president pay for the process himself since he requested...
Department of Justice issues new guidance on state firearms law, seeking to clear the record
A new state law curbing some enforcement of firearms law has drawn intense interest. This month, the Department of Justice is seeking to assuage concerns. School officials can still report potential shooters on campus, Attorney General John Formella wrote this month. State Police officers can still confiscate weapons from alleged domestic abusers. A new federal […] The post Department of Justice issues new guidance on state firearms law, seeking to clear the record appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debut on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder […] The post ‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
