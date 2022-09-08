ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPS asking for community input on downsizing

By Anna Skog
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is looking for community input to decide how to refocus its funding through the Facilities Master Plan.

The district said it has too many buildings for the number of students enrolled. It says reducing the number of school buildings will help refocus taxpayer funds toward programs for students and necessary buildings.

It will host eleven town hall meetings, where the community is invited to interact with district leaders and voice their ideas in creating the plan. The meetings will be hosted at the following locations:

  • Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at Harrison Park Academy
  • Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Westwood Middle School
  • Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom
  • Sept. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Kent Hills Elementary
  • Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Riverside Middle School
  • Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. virtually via Zoom
  • Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cesear E. Chavez Elementary
  • Oct. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Brookside Elementary
  • Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mulick Park Elementary

There will be childcare, refreshments and interpretation services at each meeting. Two of the town hall dates will include a dedicated Spanish session at the same time as the English session.

“This plan needs all hands on deck and this public engagement plan reflects our desire to get as many voices at the table as possible,” said GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby in a press release.

Community members who would like to share their thoughts in writing should email myschools@grps.org .

There is also a community survey open until Oct. 20 that takes 10-15 minutes to complete.

