Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Kathy Darlene Hazlip
Kathy Darlene Hazlip, 66, of Natchez, MS passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Kathy was the daughter of Katherine and Shirod Seale born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 15, 1955. Kathy Seale married Johnny Hazlip on Aug. 27, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and will be spending their 45th anniversary together in heaven. Kathy worked as a nurse and traveling lab tech until she fell ill. She enjoyed shopping and dining out; nevertheless, she loved Jesus, her children, grandchildren, family, and Ole Miss Rebel Football. There aren’t words that can express her love for others and her servant’s heart. Kathy loved and adored her grandchildren; she’d brag on them every chance she could. Some of her happiest moments were just hearing them laugh and have fun.
Natchez Democrat
Loretta Roubaud Ellis
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating. Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord. on...
Natchez Democrat
Wilbur Earl Hefley
Wilbur Earl Hefley, 75, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Natchez, MS. He was born on April 26, 1947, to Clara Delle Dunlap Hefley and James Justin Hefley, and was a native of Sardis, MS. He was a 1965 graduate of North Panola High School and attended the University of Mississippi.
Natchez Democrat
Ron Miller – A Visionary Who Saved Natchez
I will never forget Friday, November 27, 2015. Thanksgiving had just concluded, and I was feeling homesick for Natchez. This was before I had actually moved to this beautiful city, although I truly believe my heart had already taken up residence here many years prior. It was a beautiful fall day – the perfect day for a drive down the Trace.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Ike Washington III
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of...
Natchez Democrat
‘This could have been any of us’: Natchez women ‘finish Liza’s run’ in tribute to murdered Memphis runner
More than a dozen runners took Natchez streets at 4:20 a.m. Friday to “finish Liza’s run.”. The memorial run came a week after the abduction and killing of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher while she ran near the University of Memphis. “This really resonated with us,” said Mallary Mize, who...
Natchez Democrat
‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies
NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
Natchez Democrat
‘The Voice of Walmart,’ Late employee of 35 years honored with memorial balloon release
NATCHEZ — Dozens of Natchez Walmart employees replaced their traditional blue and yellow vests with bright red T-shirts on Friday and carried red and white balloons with them to the parking lot of the store. Red was the favorite color of Judy Ann Adams, who worked there for more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Firefighters remember fallen brothers and sisters who were victims of 9/11
NATCHEZ — Beginning at Fire Station 1 at the corner of Main and Martin Luther King Jr. streets, firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department began their solemn walk to the Natchez bluff, a tribute to firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives 21 years ago Sunday morning.
Natchez Democrat
Co-workers mourn the death of Natchez woman known as ‘the Voice of Walmart’
Friends and co-workers at the Natchez Walmart are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”. Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.
Natchez Democrat
Employees move out of school board building because of mold
VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish School Board is having to relocate employees and seek remediation and testing of a mold issue at the board’s central office building on Carter Street. After deliberating the issue in an executive session, the board took the advice of its attorney to...
Natchez Democrat
Adams County sheriff responds to ‘busted budget’ comment about pay raises
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he feels compelled to defend his department and other employees after a county official said raises “busted” the budget. “The fact of the matter is that raises alone didn’t cause the county to go broke and the statements made against the agencies claimed to have caused this is certainly inaccurate,” Patten said in a five-page letter sent to The Democrat. “I am sure that if you took a deeper dive, you will find that it wasn’t just the well-deserved raises that caused this issue.”
Comments / 0