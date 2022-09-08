ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priest River, ID

Comments / 23

Steve Dove
3d ago

Arsonists who start wildfires should be treated like terrorists because they are. They need long sentences and if someone perishes the death penalty.

shoshonie gurl710
3d ago

Good charge them people for hurting our FORESTS!!.. how dare they hurt the tree's, animals, an home's for whomever 😫.. THANK YOU to all the FIREFIGHTERS an whoever has been helping to put these fires out!!

modern boonemer
3d ago

These arrests show what I’ve been saying for years now, the fires are set by people who are hired to do that all over the world. And many have been arrested all over the world

KHQ Right Now

Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute. KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trooper directing traffic and critically injured identified

JEROME — A trooper who was hit by a vehicle while he was directing traffic has been identified. Idaho State Police wrote a Facebook post on Friday that ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KIVI-TV

Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Moose Fire rages on

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 125,059 acres and is 35% contained. A virtual public meeting has been set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. at this LINK. After Wednesday night’s 15,000 acre fire growth and evacuation of...
SALMON, ID
AZFamily

Suspect flags down patrol car in southeast Arizona, tells deputy he just killed someone

MCNEAL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is behind bars in Cochise County after investigators say he confessed to killing another man early Thursday morning. Around 1 a.m., a Cochise County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he spotted a man standing in the middle of the road near Central Highway and Sage Lane, just west of McNeal. The man, later identified as 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens, waived toward the patrol car, and the deputy stopped to ask if he was alright. Stevens then reportedly told the deputy he had just shot and killed someone.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE

YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
