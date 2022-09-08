Read full article on original website
Steve Dove
3d ago
Arsonists who start wildfires should be treated like terrorists because they are. They need long sentences and if someone perishes the death penalty.
Reply(2)
27
shoshonie gurl710
3d ago
Good charge them people for hurting our FORESTS!!.. how dare they hurt the tree's, animals, an home's for whomever 😫.. THANK YOU to all the FIREFIGHTERS an whoever has been helping to put these fires out!!
Reply
24
modern boonemer
3d ago
These arrests show what I’ve been saying for years now, the fires are set by people who are hired to do that all over the world. And many have been arrested all over the world
Reply(4)
10
Related
North Idaho man in Custody After Threatening SWAT Team with bat, Propane Tanks
COEUR D'ALENE - A around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Kootenai County Deputies responded to the 6200 Block of West Prairie Avenue in Post Falls for a report of a physical domestic dispute. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and a female victim said she had...
eastidahonews.com
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
KHQ Right Now
Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute. KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrest felony suspect in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team arrest a man during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck. Authorities say the man, a 45-year-old from Madison, reportedly...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It’s a tiny fraction of the state’s 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it’s a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho, according to...
Crash on I-90 near Idaho border backing up traffic now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 Eastbound toward Idaho, you might have experienced delays in the area. A crash on EB I-90 just past the Idaho Border was blocking traffic on the highway. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
eastidahonews.com
Trooper directing traffic and critically injured identified
JEROME — A trooper who was hit by a vehicle while he was directing traffic has been identified. Idaho State Police wrote a Facebook post on Friday that ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
KIVI-TV
Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone
JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
More than 2,000 Oregon homes are evacuated as the Cedar Creek fire quadruples in size
Gusty winds and dry conditions starting in the middle of last week propelled the fire from 18,000 acres to 86,000, prompting evacuations and power outages as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
kidnewsradio.com
Moose Fire rages on
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 125,059 acres and is 35% contained. A virtual public meeting has been set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. at this LINK. After Wednesday night’s 15,000 acre fire growth and evacuation of...
Major Crimes detectives requesting help in identifying body found in Spokane River
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced that Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are requesting the public's help in identifying a body found in the Spokane River. The body was originally discovered on Aug. 11, 2022 around 5 p.m. after a...
KHQ Right Now
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on...
AZFamily
Suspect flags down patrol car in southeast Arizona, tells deputy he just killed someone
MCNEAL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is behind bars in Cochise County after investigators say he confessed to killing another man early Thursday morning. Around 1 a.m., a Cochise County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he spotted a man standing in the middle of the road near Central Highway and Sage Lane, just west of McNeal. The man, later identified as 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens, waived toward the patrol car, and the deputy stopped to ask if he was alright. Stevens then reportedly told the deputy he had just shot and killed someone.
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 23