MCNEAL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is behind bars in Cochise County after investigators say he confessed to killing another man early Thursday morning. Around 1 a.m., a Cochise County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he spotted a man standing in the middle of the road near Central Highway and Sage Lane, just west of McNeal. The man, later identified as 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens, waived toward the patrol car, and the deputy stopped to ask if he was alright. Stevens then reportedly told the deputy he had just shot and killed someone.

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO