Natchez Democrat
Loretta Roubaud Ellis
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating. Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord. on...
Natchez Democrat
Ron Miller – A Visionary Who Saved Natchez
I will never forget Friday, November 27, 2015. Thanksgiving had just concluded, and I was feeling homesick for Natchez. This was before I had actually moved to this beautiful city, although I truly believe my heart had already taken up residence here many years prior. It was a beautiful fall day – the perfect day for a drive down the Trace.
Natchez Democrat
Ike Washington III
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of...
Natchez Democrat
‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies
NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Firefighters remember fallen brothers and sisters who were victims of 9/11
NATCHEZ — Beginning at Fire Station 1 at the corner of Main and Martin Luther King Jr. streets, firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department began their solemn walk to the Natchez bluff, a tribute to firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives 21 years ago Sunday morning.
Natchez Democrat
‘The Voice of Walmart,’ Late employee of 35 years honored with memorial balloon release
NATCHEZ — Dozens of Natchez Walmart employees replaced their traditional blue and yellow vests with bright red T-shirts on Friday and carried red and white balloons with them to the parking lot of the store. Red was the favorite color of Judy Ann Adams, who worked there for more...
Natchez Democrat
‘This could have been any of us’: Natchez women ‘finish Liza’s run’ in tribute to murdered Memphis runner
More than a dozen runners took Natchez streets at 4:20 a.m. Friday to “finish Liza’s run.”. The memorial run came a week after the abduction and killing of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher while she ran near the University of Memphis. “This really resonated with us,” said Mallary Mize, who...
Natchez Democrat
Co-workers mourn the death of Natchez woman known as ‘the Voice of Walmart’
Friends and co-workers at the Natchez Walmart are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”. Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.
Natchez Democrat
Employees move out of school board building because of mold
VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish School Board is having to relocate employees and seek remediation and testing of a mold issue at the board’s central office building on Carter Street. After deliberating the issue in an executive session, the board took the advice of its attorney to...
Natchez Democrat
Full text: Adams County sheriff responds to ‘busted budget’ comments about pay raises
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten released a statement on Friday in response to comments by county officials regarding pay raises in his department and their impact on the budget. The text of that statement is as follows:. To the Citizens of Adams County, this is certainly not a letter that...
