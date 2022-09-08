Read full article on original website
Local man wanted since December 2021 for escape, hit-and-run charges arrested in Glassport
GLASSPORT, Pa. — A West Mifflin man who’s been wanted since December 2021 for multiple warrants was taken into custody, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn pleaded guilty to two firearms cases and was placed in the Renewal Center in...
Sources: Ambridge Water Authority director off the job, accused of stealing up to $800K
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Sources tell 11 News the director of Ambridge Water Authority is off the job and under investigation. Mike Dominick is accused of stealing between $500,000 and $800,000 from the water authority. Friday, the district attorney confirmed his office is investigating the allegations against Dominick. 11...
PSP looking for two suspects in shoplifting case
It happened Monday at the Ace Hardware on the 300 block of North Perry Highway.
Mother of student killed at haunted hayride in North Versailles speaks out a year after his murder
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Sunday marks one year since Steven Eason, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Central Catholic High School, was shot and killed at a haunted hayride in North Versailles. It has been 365 days since Shantel Pizaro kissed him goodbye and never saw him again. “Not only...
beavercountyradio.com
Rochester Woman Arrested After Striking State Trooper In The Head With A Coffee Mug
(Koppel, Pa.) Pa State Police in beaver are reporting that they have filed charges against a Rochester woman after they were dispatched to a Domestic dispute on 2nd Ave in Koppel at 1:40 AM Saturday morning. Troopers said that upon arriving and investigating a possible domestic incident along with criminal...
wtae.com
Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect
JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said. Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after...
erienewsnow.com
Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam
A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
beavercountyradio.com
Rico Rogers, Jr. Found Guilty in 2021 Murder In Aliquippa
(Beaver Pa.) Rico Rogers, Jr. was found guilty of third degree murder , possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm without a license at his trial in Beaver County Court this week. He shot and killed Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on January 23, 2021 and fled the area.PA State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives apprehended him on Saturday, February 6, 2021. No date has been set at this point for sentencing.
explore venango
Motorcyclist, Passenger Transported to Erie Hospital Following Crash on Polk Cutoff Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a motorcyclist and his passenger who were transported to UMPC Hamot following a one-vehicle crash on Polk Cutoff Road on Sunday, August 28. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:03 a.m. on August...
Man accused of stealing from Wilkinsburg Finance Department appears in court
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a former Borough employee here in Wilkinsburg who is accused of stealing a debit card from the branch and he appeared in court for the case. Terrell Fields is a former Borough employee of Wilkinsburg Finance Department who was arrested because police said he...
beavercountyradio.com
West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident
(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Pittsburgh SWAT Team Deployed to Domestic Assault Call
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburg Police Department SWAT team was deployed to a home on...
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
Suspect arrested, charged in aggravated arson case
A woman was arrested Monday evening as a suspect in an arson case.
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Police Looking for Suspect Who Fled From in Front of Police Station
(Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Police reported Thursday morning that at 3: 22 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon a car took off from their department’s lot. A pursuit was started by Borough Police. At one point Leet Township took over the pursuit on Big Sewickley Creek Road. Police were not able to apprehend the suspect. His vehicle is a crème colored Lincoln Navigator that has a Texas license plate. Police were able to obtain a partial identification of the plate which is MWC. The suspect is a white male who is armed, has a large beard and multiple tattoos. He has multiple felony warrants out on him from Ohio. Police are reporting that if you see him do not approach him, call 9-1-1.
'My son made the ultimate sacrifice:' Family of Steven Eason reflects one year later
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marked one year since the death of Central Catholic student—Steven Eason, Jr.The 15-year-old sophomore was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles. Today, the Eason family celebrated his life by hosting a memorial basketball tournament in East Liberty.Eason's mother told the crowd to live the life her son wasn't able to have.While the family waits for justice and a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed, today was about honoring Steven with something he loved--basketball.Today marked the first Steven Eason, Jr. Memorial Basketball Classic in East...
