Beaver County, PA

Rochester, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Rochester, PA
Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
wtae.com

Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
JEANNETTE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam

A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
CENTERVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Rico Rogers, Jr. Found Guilty in 2021 Murder In Aliquippa

(Beaver Pa.) Rico Rogers, Jr. was found guilty of third degree murder , possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm without a license at his trial in Beaver County Court this week. He shot and killed Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on January 23, 2021 and fled the area.PA State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives apprehended him on Saturday, February 6, 2021. No date has been set at this point for sentencing.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident

(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
SENECA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Police Looking for Suspect Who Fled From in Front of Police Station

(Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Police reported Thursday morning that at 3: 22 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon a car took off from their department’s lot. A pursuit was started by Borough Police. At one point Leet Township took over the pursuit on Big Sewickley Creek Road. Police were not able to apprehend the suspect. His vehicle is a crème colored Lincoln Navigator that has a Texas license plate. Police were able to obtain a partial identification of the plate which is MWC. The suspect is a white male who is armed, has a large beard and multiple tattoos. He has multiple felony warrants out on him from Ohio. Police are reporting that if you see him do not approach him, call 9-1-1.
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'My son made the ultimate sacrifice:' Family of Steven Eason reflects one year later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marked one year since the death of Central Catholic student—Steven Eason, Jr.The 15-year-old sophomore was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles. Today, the Eason family celebrated his life by hosting a memorial basketball tournament in East Liberty.Eason's mother told the crowd to live the life her son wasn't able to have.While the family waits for justice and a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed, today was about honoring Steven with something he loved--basketball.Today marked the first Steven Eason, Jr. Memorial Basketball Classic in East...
PITTSBURGH, PA

