(Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Police reported Thursday morning that at 3: 22 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon a car took off from their department’s lot. A pursuit was started by Borough Police. At one point Leet Township took over the pursuit on Big Sewickley Creek Road. Police were not able to apprehend the suspect. His vehicle is a crème colored Lincoln Navigator that has a Texas license plate. Police were able to obtain a partial identification of the plate which is MWC. The suspect is a white male who is armed, has a large beard and multiple tattoos. He has multiple felony warrants out on him from Ohio. Police are reporting that if you see him do not approach him, call 9-1-1.

AMBRIDGE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO