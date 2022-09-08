ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

WBTV

“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+. Celebrate with Senior Center participants,...
SALISBURY, NC
kiss951.com

SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina

A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Concord, NC
Lifestyle
Huntersville, NC
Society
City
Huntersville, NC
Huntersville, NC
Lifestyle
Concord, NC
Society
City
Concord, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church

Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Person
Matt Siegel
country1037fm.com

Charlotte North Carolina is Hosting Prison Summit 10-19 to 10-22

The National Summit on Mass Incarceration has provided strategic training and resource development for persons working to improve the lives of our family members after incarceration. Click here to learn more. Francene Marie interviews Dr. Madeline McClenney about the national conference. Dr. Madeline is a prison abolitionist and an ordained Baptist minister with over twenty-five years of experience serving the church and our community. Please register for the the 2022 Prison Summit at Prisonsummit.com. Workshops being on Wednesday October 19th, and on Saturday they will have a free session to attend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Local Life#Localevent#Arts And Crafts#Renaissance#Long Family#Parade#Knights#Saturd
WSOC Charlotte

Construction starting soon on South End apartment tower

CHARLOTTE — Construction on a 24-story apartment tower at 2161 Hawkins St., currently home to Sycamore Brewing, is slated to begin next month. Portman Holdings released a new rendering Thursday and detailed its plans to break ground on the project in October after Sycamore moves into its new space at The Line, a 318,000-square-foot Class-A office tower that opened earlier this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill

Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

DMV Closes Huntersville License Plate Agency

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (News Release) – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Huntersville agency had been operated by Robert Grier since 2015.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

American Airlines drops CLT flight to tropical spot in Mexico

CHARLOTTE — As the main carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to adjust its flight schedule in response to pilot shortages, local travelers will have one less option for a direct flight to a tropical destination this winter. American Airlines confirmed to CBJ this week that it is dropping its once-weekly service from CLT to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
CHARLOTTE, NC

