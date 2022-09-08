ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

3d ago

What's to Review??? You have the crystal clear survalence videos, you have the eyewitness testimonials, you have pictures of the battered workers! NOTHING MORE NEEDS TO BE REVIEWED, SLAM DUNK THIS GUY ALREADY!

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Prosecutor won't file charges in Wyoming Burger King fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says a fight between a man and multiple teenage employees at a Wyoming Burger King will not result in charges. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. An angry customer who had gone through the drive-thru entered the store and that's when surveillance footage showed the argument escalate to violence. A 17-year-old shift leader and a 15-year-old employee were injured during the melee with the adult man.
Fox17

Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
WWMTCw

Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
wkzo.com

Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND: Cedar Springs man found safe

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — UPDATE 6:05 A.M.: Police say Terry Sims has been found safe. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man out of Cedar Springs. Terry Sims, 19, walked away from an adult care home in the 400 block of...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

