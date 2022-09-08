Read full article on original website
Georgia's deer archery season to open soon
ATLANTA — Hunters, get your bows ready!. Georgia's statewide archery deer hunting season opens Saturday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is reminding hunters they can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2022-2023 deer season. While it is early in the season and the...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day
SOCIAL CIRCLE — First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
I-20 to open a new westbound on-ramp into Georgia on Monday, September 12
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that its construction partners will open a new westbound on-ramp to I-20 on Monday, September 12. This will connect Exit one of Martintown Road onto I-20, heading west into Georgia. This opening will create single-lane closures that will...
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Georgia (State)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Drawing more than 50 million visitors each year and listed fourth on Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2022,” Atlanta GA is one of the most visited cities in the USA.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 4 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 4:. ***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
News 12 interviews gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign trail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 midterm election is drawing attention from across the county. Brain Kemp and Stacey Abrams are facing off again after Kemp’s win in 2018. Hershel Walker is challenging Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Washington. Abrams was in Augusta on Saturday, September 10th,...
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
Georgia shrimpers sue Golden Ray owners, salvagers over shipwreck’s pollution off St. Simons
In response to the havoc caused by the massive Golden Ray carrier that sank off the Georgia coast three years ago, commercial fishermen are suing the cargo ship owner and manager and the company responsible for the lengthy salvage operation. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 8)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Job Duties: Operates a rubber-tired, skid steer, or crawler type tractor with an attached scoop...
Breaking down Georgia's law against driving too slow in the left lane
GEORGIA (WFXL) — The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. Basically you're slowing down pretty much everything ... you're clogging it up, making people really aggravated," said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Max Webb. "We always have to keep our eyes on not only what's in front of us, but what's behind us. We've got to move over for these folks to keep the traffic moving. We need to get rid of our distractions and drive alert, and arrive alive."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Georgia: 15 killed in traffic crashes, 300 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Over the Labor Day holiday weekend in Georgia, 15 people died in traffic-related crashes and hundreds were arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. The agency said in a news release that Georgia State Patrol investigated nine fatal traffic crashes, while local law enforcement agencies […]
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
Joyce Barlow endorsed by Georgia Association of Educators
ATLANTA — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education. “As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education,” Barlow said in a news release. “Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers
buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.
