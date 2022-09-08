ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

Georgia's deer archery season to open soon

ATLANTA — Hunters, get your bows ready!. Georgia's statewide archery deer hunting season opens Saturday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is reminding hunters they can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2022-2023 deer season. While it is early in the season and the...
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day

SOCIAL CIRCLE — First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
WRDW-TV

I-20 to open a new westbound on-ramp into Georgia on Monday, September 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that its construction partners will open a new westbound on-ramp to I-20 on Monday, September 12. This will connect Exit one of Martintown Road onto I-20, heading west into Georgia. This opening will create single-lane closures that will...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 20 Best Places to Visit in Georgia (State)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Drawing more than 50 million visitors each year and listed fourth on Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2022,” Atlanta GA is one of the most visited cities in the USA.
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 8)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Job Duties: Operates a rubber-tired, skid steer, or crawler type tractor with an attached scoop...
WTVCFOX

Breaking down Georgia's law against driving too slow in the left lane

GEORGIA (WFXL) — The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. Basically you're slowing down pretty much everything ... you're clogging it up, making people really aggravated," said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Max Webb. "We always have to keep our eyes on not only what's in front of us, but what's behind us. We've got to move over for these folks to keep the traffic moving. We need to get rid of our distractions and drive alert, and arrive alive."
The Albany Herald

Joyce Barlow endorsed by Georgia Association of Educators

ATLANTA — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education. “As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education,” Barlow said in a news release. “Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
wfxl.com

$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment

Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Jake Wells

Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers

buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.

