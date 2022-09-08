ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Variety

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival at Paramount+ Sets Official Title and Casts Zach Gilford

The Paramount+ revival of “Criminal Minds” has set a new title: “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” Additionally, Zach Gilford has been added to the cast as a recurring guest star. “Criminal Minds: Evolution” will premiere this fall, expanding upon the long-running series that originally concluded in 2020 after 15 seasons. The revival follows the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers as they come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode Revealed

Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano revealed Kelli Giddish’s final episode. And unfortunately, the date is coming sooner than we expected. Graziano shared the news on Instragram. Under a completely unrelated post, a fan asked for more information on Giddish’s exit, and Graziano surprisingly gave a clear answer.
Extra

Ellen Pompeo Would Love to Work with Patrick Dempsey Again (Exclusive)

"Extra’s" Katie Krause spoke to Ellen Pompeo as she was named to this year’s class of Disney Legends at D23! She reflected on creating something "iconic" in "Grey’s Anatomy" and said she would be open to working with co-star Patrick Dempsey again. Ellen also spoke about her more limited role for Season 19 of the show and teased her new Hulu limited series.
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Agent Partnership on the Show

Criminal Minds is one of the most popular shows that has quite a dedicated fan base that loves it still after all of these years. Yet if you ask them, then who in the world would make up their favorite agent partnership? Apparently, some fans headed over to Reddit and shared their opinions. A user happened to post a poll about asking fans who is their favorite BAU agent. Well, the votes are in and Shemar Moore, who played Derek Morgan, and Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid, get top votes.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Former Writer Unleashes on Dick Wolf Following Kelli Giddish Exit

A former writer for Law & Order: SVU seemingly linked the Kelli Giddish departure to series creator Dick Wolf. David Matthews wrote for SVU from 2011-12. That’s the same year Giddish first started her stint as Amanda Rollins, an eager detective, but one with massive personal baggage. Rollins became one of the most beloved characters on Law & Order: SVU. Fans wanted to see her happy and writers appeared to be setting up a marriage between Rollins and Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino).
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Shocker: Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit as Halstead During Season 10

Say it isn’t so: Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D. The upcoming Season 10 will mark the final season for the actor, who is set to depart the NBC drama sometime in the fall, our sister site Variety reports. “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement. “To create this hour...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Showrunner Speaks Out After Shocking Cast Change

In case you missed the news, then we will tell you: Kelli Giddish will be leaving Law & Order: SVU and going elsewhere. We don’t have any news from Giddish about her next stopping point. But the news that she revealed herself on Instagram has stirred up a hornet’s nest of reactions from fans. They are not pleased to see Amanda Rollins leave their TV screens after being around since 2011. We do have some comments from new showrunner David Graziano, who took over for Warren Leight in the position there.
tvinsider.com

Nicola Walker Explains Why ‘Annika’ Breaks the Fourth Wall

The cases aren’t cold, but the climate sure is in Annika. Nicola Walker’s latest Masterpiece Mystery! casts the Unforgotten alum as Annika Strandhed, new chief of Glasgow, Scotland’s Marine Homicide Unit. Smart and skilled, she can pilot a boat and break the fourth wall to share. “You...
Collider

‘Law & Order’ Showrunners and Writers Tease What to Expect in Premiere Crossover Event

Law & Order’s most ambitious crossover premiere event has fans wildly excited. In an unprecedented move NBC will showcase a three-hour crossover episode uniting the teams of revived Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The crossover will also serve as the first episode of each show’s new season. While we’ve seen the mind-blowing trailer that hints at three squads coming together to deal with a crime that involves “arms, drugs, and sex trafficking,” nothing much was known till now. In recent interviews, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid, Julie Martin, SVU head writer, and showrunner David Graziano have revealed intriguing details about the upcoming event.
TV SERIES

