Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
Calmatters: State May Permanently Shrink Internet And Cell Phone Discounts For Low-Income Californians

During the pandemic, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
Northern California deputy charged in killings of couple

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
Cedar Creek Fire, one of 21 fires burning in Oregon, forces evacuations

The Cedar Creek Fire in central Oregon, which has scorched more than 86,000 acres, forced rural residents to flee their homes over the weekend before officials slightly curbed evacuation orders Sunday night for just one of dozens of wildfires burning across the West. The blaze about 60 miles east of...
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
Watch the Wildest Moments of Lauren Boebert’s Debate: DC’s ‘Problem Is There’s Not Enough of Me’

The debate between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, hadn’t even begun, and already the crowd was booing the congresswoman. When both candidates were asked if they agree to the rules of the debate held Saturday night, Frisch quickly agreed. But Boebert instead attacked the moderator, Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, claiming that in 2020, Sonn tweeted that she supported Boebert’s then-opponent, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kern. County through 730 PM PDT... At 704 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles east of Tehachapi, or 30 miles north of Lancaster, moving.
