Images of the Air Jordan 6 ‘Chrome’ Surface

By Victor Deng
 3 days ago
It appears that Jordan Brand will be starting the fall 2022 releases off strong with a new stealthy iteration of the Air Jordan 6.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Upcycle.sneaks shared images on Instagram yesterday of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe in the “Chrome” colorway. According to the account, the style will hit shelves before year’s end.

The images of the Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” shows that the upper features a soft black nubuck construction that’s coupled with matching shoelaces, tongue, and pull tab on the heel. The shoe’s standout element is the chrome silver accents on the tongue’s Jumpman logo and portions of the shoe’s midsole. The shoe also comes with icy translucent pods on the outsole. Additionally, a two-tone black and silver box comes packaged with the shoe.

A similar “Chrome” iteration of the Air Jordan 6 released in 2006 but during the initial launch, the style released as a low-top. Jordan Brand also re-issued the beloved “DMP” iteration of the shoe in April 2020, but that colorway featured gold accents instead of silver.

Although images of the Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” were shared by @zSneakerheadz and @upcycle.sneaks on Instagram, the release details of the shoe have not yet been revealed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand has announced that the “Prince of Reggaeton” J Balvin’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 2 collab is releasing on Sept. 15. The shoe will be released via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers, with the adult’s version of the shoe coming with a $300 price tag.

#Chrome#Jordan 2#The Air Jordan#Dmp
Footwear News

