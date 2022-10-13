How To Watch NFL RedZone Live Online Every Sunday in 2022

As we enter into another week of the NFL season all anyone can seem to think about is our good friend Scott Hanson gearing up for “7 hours of commercial-free football.” If you’ve never watched RedZone before this is a saying that will ring near and dear to your hearts every Sunday morning.

If your only sports options are at home, you may miss out on precious minutes of the game — but with a sports streaming service that offers NFL RedZone, you can catch all the action live, no matter where you are. Once you sign up and gain access to RedZone, you can watch your favorite team from anywhere on any Sunday throughout the season.

What is NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone is a sports channel that airs football games during the NFL regular season. It’s owned by the NFL Network and offers commercial-free coverage to NFL fans every Sunday. It’s also a great pick for fantasy football coaches, as you can stay up to date on all the action, all the time.

What streaming services offer NFL RedZone?

How to watch NFL RedZone with Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Sling TV has three different plan options, but you’ll have to sign up for Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue combined with the Sports Extra package to gain access to NFL RedZone this season.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is the live streaming branch of Dish Network. It gives users access to customizable plans at a lower cost than many competitors but limits options depending on the chosen package. Though there’s no free trial, Sling TV is currently offering a promotion that gives new users half off their first month.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Sling Orange $35 31 No Sling Blue $35 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47 No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV’s offerings are split between sports and family content, entertainment and news content, and a plan that encompasses the best of both worlds. Sports options between the Blue and Orange plans include ESPN , FS1, MotorTrend, NFL Network, and more. If you want more options, you can purchase the Sports Extra plan for an additional $11 per month, which includes NBA TV, the MLB Network, the NHL Network, and more.

The primary benefit of Sling TV versus the competition is the cost. At $35 (or even $50) per month, plus the $11 monthly add-on for Sports Extra, it’s still less expensive than Hulu + Live TV.

How to watch NFL RedZone with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming options , offering more channels than most competitors. You can sign up for the service through the sign-up page on its website.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV only offers two base plans: one with ads and one without ads. However, the service provides multiple add-on options to customize your streaming further.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (no ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Hulu + Live TV has many sports channels by default, including ESPN, FS1, SEC, and ACCN. You’ll also get access to other sports options like the Golf Channel, the overall NFL Network, and even the Big Ten Network. However, if you want access to NFL RedZone, you’ll need to purchase the Sports add-on — an extra $9.99 per month on top of the standard streaming costs. It includes seven hours of live football coverage every Sunday afternoon for the entire season.

If you’re a football fan, this is one of the best options out there for streaming NFL RedZone content.

How to watch NFL RedZone with FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV started as a sports-specific service but has since expanded to include a full TV lineup. Thankfully for NFL fans, it still holds tightly to its roots. You can sign up and try it out for seven days free to make sure FuboTV is where you want to be streaming from every Sunday.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is an online replacement for cable, with full channel lineups available from the most popular networks. Full availability is determined by geographic location. For example, those living in Georgia will have access to networks specific to Georgia, whereas someone in Washington might not. FuboTV offers three main plans to choose from, plus one Spanish-speaking package.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

FuboTV gives football fans access to all their favorite channels, including ABC, the SEC Network, and ESPN. To access the NFL RedZone, you’ll need to subscribe to the Ultimate package or add the Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month. The good news is the Sports Plus add-on also comes with at least 25 other sports channels, including Stadium and ESPNU.

How to watch NFL RedZone with YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is often considered a secondary service to YouTube, but it’s a great option that strikes a balance between channel options and affordability. You can check out the free trial to see if it’s the right streaming service for you.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a live TV service offering over 100 networks and cloud-based DVR options. There are two plans to choose from, although one is specifically for Spanish-speaking audiences.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Base Plan $54.99 * 85+ Yes Spanish Plan $24.99 ** 28+ Yes

*$30 off your first three months; **$60 off your first six months .

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

In addition to “Baseball Tonight” or live college football, YouTube TV airs more niche content like “Ted Nugent Spirit of the Wild” or “Monster Jam.” That’s on top of ESPN, FS1, NFL RedZone, and more. The service costs $54.99 for the first three months and goes up to a monthly cost of $64.99 after that. Like Sling TV, you’ll have to purchase the Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month to access NFL RedZone.

YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are relatively similar costs for access to NFL RedZone. If you’re on a budget, Sling TV is the way to go.

How to watch NFL RedZone on supported streaming devices

NFL RedZone isn’t a streaming service by itself, so any device that supports Hulu + Live TV , Sling TV , YouTube TV, or FuboTV will offer access to the channel — provided that you’ve signed up for the service, of course. Options to do so include the following:

Roku

Fire TV Stick

Google Chromecast

Android Smart TV

Apple TV

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X

TiVo Stream

Xfinity Flex

How to watch NFL RedZone on the app

Fans in the U.S. can watch NFL RedZone content through the NFL Network app, available on both iOS and Android devices. This requires a subscription to a package that carries NFL RedZone, so make sure you sign up for one of the streaming services mentioned above.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Streaming live sports doesn’t just give you access on the go. It’s usually more affordable, too. Streaming is a perfect option if you’re a busy sports fan who wants to watch NFL RedZone, but your Sundays are always jam-packed with work or family events. With all the recommendations in this article, it ultimately comes down to which streaming service will best meet your needs this NFL season.

FAQs

How do I get NFL RedZone without cable?

You can watch NFL RedZone through qualifying plans on Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can I stream NFL RedZone?

You can stream NFL RedZone through the NFL Network mobile app or through a qualifying participating streaming service.

Does Amazon Prime include NFL RedZone?

Amazon Prime doesn’t include NFL RedZone, although members can watch Thursday Night Football as part of their subscription.

