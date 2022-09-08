Read full article on original website
Look: Josh Allen Clarifies "Handshake Snub"
Following the Buffalo Bills' dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams, it appeared as if Josh Allen was snubbed by Jake Gervase while giving out postgame handshakes. Thankfully, Allen went on Twitter to let everyone know what exactly happened. "I was asking if someone was still on the team," Allen...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Reason why Roman Reigns defeated Drew Mcintyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
Many fans were surprised to see Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992. The show has been widely praised but it did end on a...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News
On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
wrestlinginc.com
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
RELATED PEOPLE
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL・
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changing More Of Vince McMahon’s Rules
Vince McMahon retired back in July and following his retirement Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative. Since taking over creative Triple H has made some changes to the WWE product some of which are more subtle than others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are some...
Yardbarker
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard
John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match
Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star
Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations. Triple H has brought...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Where MJF Was During Backstage AEW All Out Melee
More details continue to trickle out concerning the backstage fight that allegedly took place following AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that in addition to Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, none other than the just-returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman was present during the scuffle.
Yardbarker
There are no plans for Roman Reigns to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year
Back in 2020, WrestlingNews.co first reported about long-term plans for Roman Reigns to turn babyface. Back in April of this year, we reported that there were no plans for Reigns to drop the WWE Universal Championship anytime soon because the idea is to elevate him to the level of someone like Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino.
Tony Chimel Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon And His Thoughts On Vince Retiring
Tony Chimel reflects on his relationship with Vince McMahon. Tony Chimel was a part of the WWE staff for decades. helping every way from being a part of the ring crew to becoming one of the most prolific ring announcers the company ever had, Tony remained a constant for WWE Superstars and fans for many years.
Stephen A. Smith helps raise money for WGPR museum
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in Detroit over the weekend to help raise money for the museum inside the old WGPR studios.Driving the news: Smith spent three days in the city. His show, "First Take" was broadcast live from inside the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum Friday. where he also spoke to media, city officials and student broadcasters as part of a youth panel with Detroit natives Jalen Rose, Greg Kelser and Bart Scott. He was also the special guest at the WGPR gala on Saturday, where he discussed the role of diversity in media.What he's saying: "I've always loved...
PWMania
First Match Announced for WWE Extreme Rules
The first bout of WWE Extreme Rules has been confirmed. Ronda Rousey defeated Xia Li, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans to win a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match on Friday night’s post-Clash at the Castle edition of SmackDown on FOX. As a result of her victory, Ronda Rousey is now the new number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship held by Liv Morgan. Lacey Evans made her return Friday night after being away since mid-July.
Digital Trends
AEW: Fight Forever — every confirmed wrestler in the game
A wrestling video game is only as good as its roster, and that rings true for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever. This game is still in development under Japanese studio Yuke’s, so its roster isn’t finalized yet. The promotion itself is home to over 130 wrestlers, but don’t expect them all to make an appearance in Fight Forever.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
