Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant NFL Upset This Weekend
Colin Cowherd unveiled his "Blazin' 5" for Week 1 of the NFL season during this Friday's edition of The Herd. Cowherd is going with a bold prediction to kick off the regular season. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Detroit Lions shocking the Philadelphia Eagles at home this Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Fails to deliver on hype
Pollard rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Pollard was bottled up by Tampa Bay's ferocious defensive front, as was nearly every offensive player for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A trendy upside pick in draft circles this year, the explosive back fell flat and was outshined by the supposedly declining Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard even looked like the inferior pass blocker, which is something that will hold him back from being a true lead back unless it is addressed. For now, it appears to still be the veteran's show in Dallas, but Pollard will likely put together better performances than what we saw in Week 1. The Cowboys will be forced to rely on their rushing attack while Dak Prescott (thumb) recovers from surgery, so we could see a big uptick in both back's touches against the Bengals next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Injures hamstring
Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury. Prior to his exit from Sunday's season opener, Allen caught all four of his targets for 66 yards. If he's forced to miss any time, Jalen Guyton and/or DeAndre Carter would be candidates to see added snaps behind fellow WRs Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sees limited opportunities Week 1
Toney rushed twice for 23 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 21-20 Week 1 win over the Titans. Toney was absent from the injury report after dealing with a leg injury for much of training camp and was expected to function as New York's No. 2 receiver in the season opener, but, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, he received only two snaps in the first half while fellow wideouts Kenny Golladay (18), David Sills (17), Sterling Shepard (17) and Richie James (14) were in on an evenly distributed number of offensive plays. Rookie Wan'Dale Robinson was in the mix as well, getting nine snaps before leaving the contest in the second quarter with a knee injury. Toney didn't get any touches until the fourth quarter, and they were both on the ground, including a 19-yard rush near the start of the period. It's uncertain whether the leg injury had anything to do with Toney's minimal time on the field, but head coach Brian Daboll seemed to suggest otherwise after the win, stating, "We had personnel groups for all our receivers. We'll do that every game. Maybe it's more, maybe it's less. [Toney] is in plenty of 'em. Obviously we didn't get to some of 'em. I thought the plays he was in on he did a good job," according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1
Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Bills receiver secretly pulled off a gender reveal after scoring a TD during Buffalo's blowout win over Rams
Based on videos around the Internet, it seems that half the fun of getting pregnant these days is that you get to do the gender reveal that comes with it, but we might have to stop doing gender reveals because there's a good chance no one is going to top what Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie did for his sister during the Bills' 31-10 blowout win over the Rams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Quiet showing in opener
Golladay caught both his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans. The 28-year-old's second season with the Giants began in the same disappointing fashion as his first campaign, as Golladay failed to make much of an impact. He's now failed to reach 25 receiving yards in four straight games and six of his last nine, and he's still looking for his first touchdown with New York after scoring 13 in his last 21 games for the Lions.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Keenan Allen and Tee Higgins injury updates plus more injuries from Week 1
If you took a wide receiver in the first round, you're probably having a pretty good Week 1. Heck, if you took one in the first three rounds, life is pretty good for you – Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase, Michael Pittman, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, and Davante Adams all dropped 20-plus points in Week 1, with CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans still to go.
CBS Sports
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Solid performance in Week 1
Rousseau registered four solo tackles, one sack and one pass defense during Thursday's 31-10 win over the Rams. Rousseau tipped a pass intended for Cooper Kupp at the line in the first quarter and sacked Matthew Stafford on a third-and-short situation in the third quarter. The second-year defensive end played 45 of the team's 67 defensive snaps and will likely be a key piece in Buffalo's defense in 2022. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, four pass defenses and one interception across 17 appearances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Totals 61 yards in opener
James caught five of six targets for 59 yards and rushed once for two yards in a Week 1 win over Tennessee on Sunday. He added 62 yards on five punt returns. James was expected to work near the back of New York's wide-receiver depth chart in the opener, but he ended up leading the team's wideouts in receptions and targets, finishing second on the squad overall in both categories behind running back Saquon Barkley. James also finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Sterling Shepard, who notched 65 of his 71 yards on a single touchdown catch. Some of James' opportunity came as a result of the second-quarter exit of rookie Wan'Dale Robinson due to a knee injury, but the former notably saw much more playing time than projected No. 2 wideout Kadarius Toney. It's uncertain whether James' role will be this large on a week-to-week basis, but it's not out of the question given that new head coach Brian Daboll is bringing in a new offense and has already shown a willingness to make bold decisions in pursuit of team success.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia takes No. 1 from Alabama as upsets shake up college football rankings
The college football rankings are set for a major shake up when the AP Top 25 is updated Sunday as the voters have to react to numerous massive upsets that happened (as well as other upsets that almost happened) during a wild Week 2. Three top 10 teams lost on the same day (two of them to Sun Belt opponents) but it was a near-upset in Austin, Texas, that could lead to the most headline-worthy change in the rankings.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Leads backfield in touches
Elliott rushed 10 times for 52 yards and caught one pass for a loss of three yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Elliott looked to be running well with the opportunities he got, but none of his teammates decided to show up in this primetime matchup. To make matters worse, the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott (thumb) late in the contest, and he has already been ruled out for several weeks at a minimum. Zeke and the rest of Dallas' talented positional talent will likely suffer until their star quarterback returns from surgery. On the plus side, there should be plenty of work for the veteran tailback heading into a matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.
CBS Sports
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Wastes early opportunity
Watson caught two of four targets for 32 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings. Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown on Green Bay's first offensive play, beginning his NFL career on a sour note. Although he subsequently got involved as a ball carrier and made a couple catches late in the game, the rookie second-rounder will surely strive for a better showing in Week 2 versus the Bears. Fortunately for him, he should continue to get opportunities to make plays as the Packers' receiving corps remains relatively fluid.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 from scrimmage
Cook rushed 20 times for 90 yards and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers. Cook garnered a healthy workload in his first game under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Although he didn't manage to find the end zone, Cook looked quick while topping 100 scrimmage yards to begin the campaign. He'll next face an Eagles defense that surrendered 175 yards and a touchdown to D'Andre Swift in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Reds' Alejo Lopez: Career day at dish
Lopez went 3-for-3 with a home run, one double, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Lopez reached base in all four at-bats, including his first career home run, a 400-foot shot to right field in the seventh inning. Additionally, his three runs and three RBI on the day were both career highs. Despite the strong showing, the 26-year-old is unlikely to earn regular at-bats as Cincinnati has a crowded infield.
Comments / 0