Local Nonprofits To Host Ladies Night Out This Friday

Photo by Charece Sanders

By Mike Lynn

Ladies, when was the last time you had some self-care time? This Friday, two local nonprofits are teaming up to provide exactly that. Come on out for a good time and a good cause.

STROUDSBURG, PA | On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative is teaming up with the Proverbs 31 Influencer to provide a fun and safe place for area women to meet and enjoy a ladies night out.

Attendees are invited to "Get inspired and uplifted as we come together for a night of fun. Enjoy appetizers, tropical drinks, door prizes, music, games, raffles, and a guest speaker; Participants will receive a complimentary gift bag." Event entry is $20, payable via cash at the door or on the Eventbrite Page. This is a great way to connect with other women in our area and network.

The Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative, founded by Charece N. Sanders, is a multi-faceted community-based organization in Stroudsburg, PA, established to build a multitude of relationships fashioned to enhance "the womanly Experience." Their Community Outreach Projects were established to build relationships with community organizations to assist in constructing pathways to better and safer lifestyles for low-income communities. The mission of the Metamorphosis women's empowerment initiative is to catalyze positive change, and to empower, support, and encourage the advancement of women of multiple generations, ethnicities, socioeconomic statuses, and educational backgrounds.

The Proverbs 31 Influencer's network offers self-development opportunities through coaching, community, and business education. Their services include workshops, courses, networking conferences/ retreats, business expos, Life, business & financial coaching, and more. It is tailored to educate, support, and challenge clients to fulfill their goals, dreams, and aspirations.

Event Info:

Contact Info: 570-223-4503

Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative information

Location: 804 Sarah St. Suite 308, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 3rd Floor

Phone Number: 570-234-3200

Email: INFO @METAMORPHOSISWEI.ORG

Website: https://metamorphosiswei.org/

Proverbs 31 Influencer Network information

Phone Number: 347-579-7976

Email: proverbs31influencer@gmail.com

Website: https://www.proverbs31influencer.com/