Portland, OR

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

By Kaitlin Flanigan and Jami Seymore/KOIN 6 News
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago
Burn bans have been imposed throughout the metropolitan area ahead of the most dangerous conditions.

Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shutoffs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. Mandatory burn bans have also been declared throughout the metropolitan area.

PGE said these {obj:65571:high-risk areas} include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mount Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the southern West Hills.

Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Burn bans have also been imposed for weeks. They include one issued July 25 in all areas of Multnomah County. This includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice. Extreme caution is urged when cooking outside.



Fire danger is expected to rise Friday, Sept. 9, starting around midday as winds from the northeast ramp up across the region. PGE said if conditions persist, they aim to provide up to four hours of notice before shutting off power.

Pacific Power issued a similar warning for parts of its service district, including about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties, specifically in the following areas: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City and Glide east along the Umpqua Highway.

"If you have a medical need for electricity, make a plan now in case of power outages," Multnomah County officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are advised to prepare, which includes making a list of emergency contacts, preparing an outage kit, making sure batteries are fully charged or have a generator, having a back-up for extended outages and having a transportation plan in case you need to leave home.

Items in an outage kit should include a battery-operated light, emergency medical supplies, equipment and assistive devices with your contact information, ice packs and an ice chest for medication, fresh batteries and power banks, food and water for up to 72 hours, according to Multnomah County officials, who also remind residents to not forget about their pets.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner.

Canby Herald

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
City
Lebanon, OR
Canby Herald

What to know about Canby's 2022 goals

Here are some key takeaways about the priorities the city defined earlier in the yearIt's been almost six months since the Canby City Council adopted its goals and objectives for 2022. Now, city leaders and staff are reviewing their progress. Council and staff met earlier this year to identify shared goals, priorities and challenges the city faces, including traffic problems, inflation, supply chain issues, American Rescue Plan Act funds and much more. In April, the council and staff approved a list of objectives that included: promoting financial stability, aligning resources toward community growth, planning a transportation system that eases the...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby & Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeksCanby Legion Auxiliary sets fundraising breakfasts The Canby American Legion Auxiliary will hold a breakfast fundraiser each Sunday. The breakfast includes bacon, sausage and chicken fried steak, as well as eggs cooked to order, hash browns, pancakes, English muffins, biscuits and gravy or just biscuits. Beverage choices are coffee, milk or juice. Breakfast runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. The Legion Post is at 424 N.W. 1st Ave., but...
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

Canby/Molalla College Life

A look at student academic achievement for those men and women from the Canby and Molalla areas at collegeCanby's Oldenkamp earns doctorate from Texas Heidi Oldenkamp, a 2013 graduate of Canby High School, graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in May. Her research focused on developing delivery platforms for protein drugs, such as those used to treat autoimmune diseases. She was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship in 2019 and a P.E.O. Scholar Award in 2021. Before her doctoral studies, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in bioengineering in...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby gets two wins on Tuesday in volleyball, girls soccer

The Cougars dominated their opponents, overwhelming Parkrose 3-0 in volleyball, St. Helens 2-0 in girls soccer Canby volleyball downs Parkrose 3-0 The Cougars picked up their second league win at home against visiting Parkrose 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-13) on Tuesday, Sept. 6. It was a largely one-sided affair, with Canby taking advantage of Parkrose miscues to cruise to an easy victory. The win was also a place for the Cougars to showcase where their strengths lie when the team is firing at optimal efficiency. When the team served well, as was exemplified against Parkrose by senior Chloe Annas and libero...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war."It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors. "And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added. Dumond is still surprised to learn that people...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Scout troop lends aid to Urkaine

The first-aid kit project grew out of a desire by one young Scout to make a difference for the injured. A member of a Canby Boy Scout troop is trying to help the people of Ukraine through Scouts in that country. Twelve-year-old Thomas Trevillian, a Woodburn resident who belongs to Canby Boy Scout Troop 258, wanted to create pocket first-aid kits (PFAK) in support of the Plast Ukrainian Scouting Organization. The PFAKs will be sent to Scouts in Ukraine and distributed to people to administer emergency care to individuals who are wounded in the fighting. To that end,...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Letters to the editor

Providing clarity on the wastewater issue and pondering the accuracy of Drazan's claims; Sept. 7, 2022 issueDrazan's words, attack on Dems ring hollow To the editor: Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate and Canby resident Christine Drazan has a crime problem. She is traveling the state, condemning Democrats as the party of crime, decay and lawlessness. Her words ring hollow. Miss Drazan's hand-picked successor, Rep. Hieb (R-Canby), was recently arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. In fact, he had a criminal record before he was appointed to represent Canby. Drazan knew about his criminal...
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

Molalla Library gets bookmobile

The new resource not only looks cool, it will provide plenty of information, education and opportunity.It will be hard to miss the Molalla Public Library's recently arrived bookmobile. The brand-new, 24-foot sprinter van has a distinctively cool wrap on it, featuring bright colors and a healthy dose of Sasquatch mixed in. And that's only one of the reasons Molalla Public Library Director Diana Hadley is excited about this new resource. The bookmobile concept is one that has reemerged in the 2020s, and Hadley is anxious to explore its potential in the Molalla area. "I am so grateful...
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

Canby lives large on Big Weekend

From the street dance Friday night to the annual cruise-in Saturday, there was plenty of joy to be found An overnight sprinkle and cloudy skies early couldn't take the shine out of this year's Big Weekend activities, including the Cutsforth's Cruise-in. Eventually, the Saturday skies lightened, the clouds broke up and the streets around Wait Park filled with people. After two years at the fairgrounds, the cruise-in returned to Canby's downtown around Wait Park, filling streets with gleaming classic cars and people who wandered among them. For some, it was another welcome return to normalcy. "You know, I...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County NAMI: Bullies are back-to-school too

Bart Brewer: Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also cause mental harm.It's back-to-school time and along with school supplies and other preparations, something that parents and educators should have in mind is bullying. One out of every five kids has reported being bullied, with the real number likely being higher than that. Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also bring real mental harm. In simple terms, bullying is any repeatable action that seeks to harm, intimidate or coerce the target. One of the key elements here...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby, Molalla Fire & Police

A look at the calls responded to by the police and fire departments in Canby and Molalla - Aug. 31, 2022 issueMolalla Police Aug. 15 Traffic stops: 3 3:13 a.m.: Subject stop on Kennel Avenue 5:57 a.m.: Subject stop on North Molalla Avenue 7:32 a.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on Kennel Avenue 7:51 a.m.: Impounded vehicle reported on West Main Street 9:02 a.m.: Warrant service on West Main Street 9:27 a.m.: Premise check at East Main Street and North Molalla Avenue 11:35 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Columbia Drive 2:58 p.m.: Community Contact on the 100 block of...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Repertory Theatre to present 'Book Club Play'

Hit comedy about books and the people who love them opens Sept. 9 at Clackamas Community College"The Book Club Play" is the final offering in the Clackamas Repertory Theatre season; it follows what happens when a famous documentary filmmaker turns the camera onto the members of a book club. "We find out how people misbehave when a camera is on them," said Cyndy Smith-English, the executive director of CRT. The play opens Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 2 in the Osterman Theatre at Clackamas Community College, 19600 S. Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Familiar faces David Smith-English, CRT's artistic director...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Yard of the Month

The Canby Garden Club concludes its 2022 honors with the home of Manuel Santiago Lopez and his banana treeThe Canby Garden Club wraps up its 2022 Yard of the Month series with the home of Manuel Santiago Lopez and Catalina Cruz de Santiago. The home at 1212 N. Grant St., is a testament to Lopez's exposure to agriculture in his younger years and has earned him the September Yard of the Month Award. "I migrated from Mexico and have been part of this neighborhood for 20 years," Lopez said. "Growing up in Mexico I was surrounded by agriculture. Through...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

He has had other brushes with the law, and faces charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. State Rep. James Hieb of Clackamas County is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Clackamas County Fair. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Hieb, R-Canby, was arrested and released. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges but had not heard back. Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners --...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
