Markets

financefeeds.com

Huobi secures crypto exchange license in British Virgin Islands

“Going forward, we will work closely with the British Virgin Islands regulators to develop a suite of licensed trading products and services, and foster the cryptocurrency industry’s growth in the territory.”. Huobi has secured approval from the Financial Services Commission of the British Virgin Islands to operate a licensed...
financefeeds.com

BingX introduces zero-fee policy on crypto spot trading

Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform BingX said it is eliminating fees on spot trading for all customers. The move announced Thursday by BingX effectively allows customers to open maker, taker, and grid robot transactions without paying spot trading fees. Effective September 7, BingX users are able to enjoy a zero-fee policy on multiple trading pairs for the spot market. The new feature would run indefinitely until further official notice is announced by BingX.
Axios

Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program

Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners. What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements. Why it...
financefeeds.com

Canada’s IIROC warns of crypto broker eTrade Markets

Canada’s mega regulator, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC), today warned Canadian investors not to be fooled by eTrade Markets. The company has been targeting citizens of Canada’s provinces via commercial ads on classified websites, but eTrade Markets is not allowed to, since it is not registered to trade in or advertise on, securities or exchange contracts in the province.
Axios

Raleigh AI startup ready for growth after $25M raise

Diveplane, a Raleigh-based artificial intelligence company is opening a new office downtown and doubling its workforce. Driving the news: CEO Mike Capps tells Axios the company has raised $25 million from investors. Diveplane currently has around 20 employees. The new hires could be remote. The company is in the process...
