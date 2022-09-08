ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

By KOIN News
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRqOR_0hn5YmrF00 PGE identifies high-risk areas as including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, Oregon City and Estacada.

Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shut offs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger.

PGE said these high risk areas include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the Southern West Hills.

Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hn5YmrF00

Fire danger is expected to rise on Friday, Sept. 9, starting around mid-day as winds from the northeast ramp up across the region. PGE said if conditions persist, they aim to provide up to four hours of notice before shutting off power.

Pacific Power issued a similar warning for parts of its service district, including about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties, specifically in the following areas: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City, and Glide east along the Umpqua Highway.

"If you have a medical need for electricity, make a plan now in case of power outages," Multnomah County officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are advised to make a plan, which includes making a list of emergency contacts, preparing an outage kit, making sure batteries are fully charged or have a generator, having a back-up for extended outages and having a transportation plan in case you need to leave home.

Items in an outage kit should include a battery-operated light, emergency medical supplies, equipment and assistive devices with your contact information, ice packs and an ice chest for medication, fresh batteries and power banks, food and water for up to 72 hours, according to Multnomah County officials, who also remind residents to not forget about their pets.

