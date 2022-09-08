Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Albany police seek Tate's Liquors burglar
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance with identifying the suspect in a burglary that occurred at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Road. The burglar caught on camera is a male wearing a puffy jacket, gloves and jeans. Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity, is asked...
WALB 10
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
Albany, Moultrie men enter guilty please to firearms charges
ALBANY — Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris Jr., 37, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession...
wfxl.com
4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases
Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
wfxl.com
Police: Man arrested for recent dirt bike thefts in Albany, Grady County
A man is behind bars following recent dirt bike thefts. Albany police responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court on September 3 in reference to theft. Police say that the suspect, Jeremiah Moore, was in the process of trying to steal a dirt bike, and after being arrested, found to be in possession of a stolen 9mm glock.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
wfxl.com
26-year-old woman arrested for drugs, handguns in Albany
A woman is behind bars after being arrested for drugs and weapons in Albany. Albany police responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person on August 30. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active warrants and gunshots were fired at the location. Upon arrival, police...
wfxl.com
Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart
Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
Dougherty School System 'staying ahead' on reviewing potentially objectionable material
ALBANY — “Soon libraries and bookshops were being raided, often in rapid succession, by agents of the Criminal Police, the Gestapo, the Interior Ministry, the courts, local authorities and the Supreme Censorship Authority for Dirty and Trashy Literature, based in Leipzig. “By December 1933 over a thousand titles...
wfxl.com
Convictions upheld for Moultrie man responsible for deaths of 5 people, 3 dogs in 2016
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of Jeffery Peacock. Peacock was convicted in a 2019 bench trial of killing five friends in Colquitt County, setting their home on fire, and killing three dogs. He was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole for each of the five...
wfxl.com
Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption
A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
wfxl.com
Normal operations resume after situation at Tift County elementary school Friday
It is business as usual after a school was on lockdown Friday morning. Tift County Schools took to their Facebook page to say that "out of an abundance of caution, Annie Belle Clark Elementary was placed on lockdown this morning due to a situation that occurred at the school." The...
WALB 10
APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
Albany Herald
Bikers take in natural beauty of southwest Georgia in Nut Roll
ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
wfxl.com
Traffic blocked on Highway 280 due to accident
Traffic is blocked at Highway 280 and District Line Road, in Sumter County, due to an accident. First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. The Sumter County Sheriff's office asks that the area is avoided if at all possible. This is a developing story; stay connected...
southgatv.com
Deriso loses, recall goes forward
CORDELE, GA- Cordele’s controversial Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso has lost his bid of stopping a growing recall petition for his possible removal from office. Friday morning, it was revealed that Judge Kathy Palmer ruled in favor of Trae Sims, who can resume his signature petition. Thursday, a hearing was...
Doctor, Doctor: Pair celebrates 40 years of 'passion for medicine'
ALBANY — As you look at the smiling, eager and young — very young — faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the “Phoebe Speaks” publication, you can’t help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital’s medical staff.
Comments / 0