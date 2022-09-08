ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Albany police seek Tate's Liquors burglar

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance with identifying the suspect in a burglary that occurred at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Road. The burglar caught on camera is a male wearing a puffy jacket, gloves and jeans. Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity, is asked...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man indicted in July murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany, Moultrie men enter guilty please to firearms charges

ALBANY — Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris Jr., 37, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases

Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
wfxl.com

Police: Man arrested for recent dirt bike thefts in Albany, Grady County

A man is behind bars following recent dirt bike thefts. Albany police responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court on September 3 in reference to theft. Police say that the suspect, Jeremiah Moore, was in the process of trying to steal a dirt bike, and after being arrested, found to be in possession of a stolen 9mm glock.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

26-year-old woman arrested for drugs, handguns in Albany

A woman is behind bars after being arrested for drugs and weapons in Albany. Albany police responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person on August 30. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active warrants and gunshots were fired at the location. Upon arrival, police...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart

Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption

A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
ALBANY, GA
NewsBreak
The Albany Herald

Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project

ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Bikers take in natural beauty of southwest Georgia in Nut Roll

ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Traffic blocked on Highway 280 due to accident

Traffic is blocked at Highway 280 and District Line Road, in Sumter County, due to an accident. First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. The Sumter County Sheriff's office asks that the area is avoided if at all possible. This is a developing story; stay connected...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Deriso loses, recall goes forward

CORDELE, GA- Cordele’s controversial Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso has lost his bid of stopping a growing recall petition for his possible removal from office. Friday morning, it was revealed that Judge Kathy Palmer ruled in favor of Trae Sims, who can resume his signature petition. Thursday, a hearing was...
CORDELE, GA

