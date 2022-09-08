Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
KAAL-TV
Semi overturns on Broadway, Highway 52 northbound interchange spilling corn; driver injured
(ABC 6 News) – A semi tipped over after merging onto Highway 52 north off of the Broadway Avenue exit in Rochester late Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:51 a.m. Thursday morning. First responders said the driver, Anthony Lodermeier, 63 of...
cwbradio.com
Man Involved in High Speed Chase in Clark and Chippewa Counties Sentenced
A man involved in a pursuit in Clark and Chippewa Counties was sentenced in Chippewa County Court. Back in June, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 stolen vehicle from Clark County. The report stated the vehicle had been driving down Highway 29 erratically.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities name man who died after vehicle incident in Trempealeau County
TOWNSHIP OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have named a man who died after being pinned under a vehicle in Trempealeau County. The man has been identified as Garthe Duxbury of rural Whitehall. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plea Deal For Elderly Lake City Man Accused of Deadly Hit and Run
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in late November for an elderly Lake City man who was charged with the hit-and-run death of a teenage skateboarder last year. Court records indicate 85-year-old Bernard Quist has entered into a plea deal and will admit to a...
Steppin’ Out In Pink canceled due to weather
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An honored tradition in La Crosse wasn’t able to beat the rain. Steppin’ Out In Pink’s first year at Riverside Park was canceled due to lightning. Although, walkers and staff are disappointed they couldn’t fundraise for breast cancer research, the weather didn’t stop them from supporting each other.
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin
(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
Wisconsin classic car and toy museum auctioning its entire collection following owner's death
A beloved museum in Wisconsin closed its doors for the last time over Labor Day weekend after nearly three decades in operation, but fans now have the opportunity to take a piece of it home with them. Or drive one home. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City was...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
Comments / 0