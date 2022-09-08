Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama is jailing pregnant marijuana users to ‘protect’ fetuses
At a traffic stop, the police officer found a small amount of weed. Ashley Banks, a 23-year-old woman living in Alabama, admitted to the cops that she had smoked marijuana two days earlier. It was the same day that she learned she was pregnant. She was six weeks along. It was this disclosure – that she was pregnant – that led Etowah county officials to keep her in jail, without a trial, for the next three months.
U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban
BRISTOL, Va., Sept 12 (Reuters) - The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal.
Scenes from an Intel Groundbreaking
Your future boss is an 8-year-old Ohioan named Finn Ashby.The science whiz from Licking County made such an impression at the Hartford Fair Intel booth that even company leadership took notice, inviting him to Friday's plant groundbreaking as a special guest."It's so nice to meet my future replacement," CEO Pat Gelsinger gleefully predicted on stage. State of play: Friday's event was a bona fide who's who in government, business, labor and academia. The potpourri of dignitaries glad-handed and repeatedly shouted things like "Today's a great day!"The groundbreaking had the buzz of the Arnold Sports Festival, if the enthusiasm for muscles...
