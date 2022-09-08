ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

A look back at this week in Surprise history

By Independent Newsmedia
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago

Here is a look at Surprise history through the years on this week, compiled from archives of Independent Newsmedia, Newspapers.com and the city of Surprise historical records:

1935

Dysart School opens a new school year with four teachers on staff.

1955

Dysart School District voters approve a $134,000 bond issue to build two new school buildings. The measure passes 65 votes to 23.

1959

Luke School opens up to help relieve the crowded Dysart School. Designed for 450 students, the campus includes an ice cream room.

1978

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury votes to allow Surprise to keep open its rodeo grounds. Original Surprise councilman Don Blankenship, who lives right next to it, had sued the city to have the grounds shut down as a public nuisance, asking for $50,000 in damages. The three-day trial ended a three-year-old lawsuit.

1988

Surprise and El Mirage agree to establish one bus route through both communities, instead of competing services. One-way bus fare with a transfer to Phoenix Transit is 75 cents.

1990

Mayor Roy Villanueva appoints five members to a subcommittee to plan for the town’s proposed airport project off Grand Avenue about nine miles north of Sun City West.

1997

Surprise annexes the right-of-way along Litchfield Road between Bell Road and Grand Avenue as part of an inter-government agreement with Maricopa County.

1998

Surprise grows by about a square mile as the City Council approves the annexation of about 600 acres. The new land has Greenway Road to the north, Bullard Avenue to the east, Waddell Road to the south and Sarival Road to the west.

2000

The city asks for public input about a proposed Senior Center, which is expected to be completed by September 2001. The 5,550-square-foot-facililty comes with a price tag of $750,000.

2001

The 9/11 terrorist attack on the U.S. forces the city to cancel meetings this week by the City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the annual Fiestas Patrias celebration. Surprise residents respond to the tragedy by swarming Red Cross blood donation centers. Area students collect money in classes to help raise money for the charity group.

2004

In a recall election in three districts, Cliff Elkins defeats Councilman Don Cox and incumbent Bob Vukanovich loses to Joe Johnson. Gary “Doc” Sullivan is the only councilman to retain his seat.

2007

Surprise holds its first mail-in election. There are no polling places open on Election Day, but residents drop off ballots at the city clerk’s office. Only Roy Villanueva receives enough votes to not force a runoff in November.

