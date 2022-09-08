Read full article on original website
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases
Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
Normal operations resume after situation at Tift County elementary school Friday
It is business as usual after a school was on lockdown Friday morning. Tift County Schools took to their Facebook page to say that "out of an abundance of caution, Annie Belle Clark Elementary was placed on lockdown this morning due to a situation that occurred at the school." The...
