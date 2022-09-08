Read full article on original website
Related
holycitysinner.com
Holiday Market Scheduled for November 12th on Daniel Island
A Holiday Market will be held on November 12th, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Daniel Island Recreation Center (160 Fairbanks Drive). The event will include artists, designers, and boutique merchants from the Charleston area. Some of the merchandise will include luxury home decor, fine jewelry, handmade...
The Post and Courier
Dance the night away with Charleston County Parks
Dust off your dancing shoes! Dancing on the Cooper is Sept. 15 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Live music by Louie D Project starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature funk, jazz and blues tunes. Let loose, breathe in the harbor breeze and dance the night away under the stars.
charlestondaily.net
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Coming Soon to Towne Center in Mount Pleasant, SC
A new standard in ice cream. We build ice creams completely from scratch using a unique recipe honed and perfected over more than 20 years by our founder, Jeni Britton. Our ice creams have a uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body, with bright flavor and clean finish. We’re here to set new standards for ice cream classics and to create our own. At Jeni’s, you’ll find flavors inspired by our curiosities—art, history, pop culture, and beyond—that simply don’t exist anywhere else.
holycitysinner.com
SKIRT Magazine to Host Free Women’s Virtual Summit
SKIRT media of Charleston, along with Encore Media and SBC Global Barter of Atlanta, are presenting the SKIRT Women’s Virtual Summit starting on September 12th, 2022. This 5-day digital event is free to attend and consists of 40 speakers and experts – including Charleston’s very own Pixie Paula Dezzutti and Jenne Sevilla – in areas of women’s issues, business, relationships, health and more. These influencers in their industries will be bringing the most current information in their respective areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
Summerville Orchestra Launches New Free “Arts-mersive” Experience in Partnership with Public Works Art Center
Some things just play well together – like wine and cheese, baseball and hotdogs, and music and art. By popular demand, that last combination – music and art – is coming together in a new series featuring the Summerville Orchestra (S.O.) String Quartet (right) at the Public Works Art Center (PWAC).
Millers All Day opens location on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular breakfast and brunch spot opened the doors of its second location on James Island Friday. Millers All Day opened its new restaurant in the Terrace Plaza along Maybank Highway. The new location offers locals a more coastal feel with a dynamic menu filled with classic favorites and modern takes […]
holycitysinner.com
Summerville Orchestra Names its First Youth Philharmonic Director, Education Coordinator
The Summerville Orchestra (S.O.) is thrilled to announce DeAnndra Glenn (right) as the inaugural director and education coordinator for the new Summerville Orchestra Youth Philharmonic (S.O. Youth Philharmonic) and education program. Glenn brings a wealth of teaching and performing experience to the position. She has taught strings students of all...
holycitysinner.com
Cast Away Charters Voted Best Fishing Charter Company in the Lowcountry
BEAUFORT SC — Cast Away Charters was recently named “Best Fishing Charter Company” in the greater Beaufort SC area by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers, and also awarded Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice for 2022. The Lowcountry Best awards from The Island Packet and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina Aquarium will be set aglow this holiday season
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Aquarium is giving guests the chance to see the aquarium and its animals in a new light with the second run of its immersive light show during the holiday season. During the ‘Aquarium Aglow’ experience, guests will travel through the Aquarium and watch in awe as tens of thousands […]
holycitysinner.com
Tasting Notes Series to Feature Chamber Music, Food, and Wine
On Tuesday, October 25th, a new event series featuring food, wine, and chamber music will make its debut at Founder’s Hall in Charlestowne Landing. The event, called Tasting Notes, provides the audience with a. live show and a three course meal paired with multiple wines. The live show is...
holycitysinner.com
PURE Theatre and Wild Dunes Resort Launch “Showstopping Weekend Package”
The package includes accommodations for two at Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms, tickets for two to a performance at PURE Theatre, dinner for two at Oaxacan Mexican restaurant Pink Cactus in downtown Charleston, and breakfast at Coastal Provisions at the resort. This package is valid for stays Thursday...
holycitysinner.com
SOJazzy to Perform During Summerville’s Annual Sweet Tea Festival Week
On Thursday, September 15th, the Summerville Orchestra’s (S.O.) jazz ensemble, SOJazzy, will perform a free concert in front of Town Hall on the south side of Hutchinson Square during the annual Sweet Tea Festival. The group will perform from 6 pm to 8 pm. This marks the third time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand opening date announced for Publix in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been asking the question for weeks: when will the new Publix open? Good news- we have an answer. A grand opening celebration for the new supermarket on Highway 52 is set for Wednesday, September 28 at 7:00 a.m. The store was slated to open […]
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
Crews respond to structure fire at Daniel Island apartment complex
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Daniel Island Saturday evening. According to dispatch, the Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7700 Farr Street around 5:13 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred at the Overture at Daniel Island. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and […]
The Post and Courier
108 Daniels Creek Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445
This beautiful home is perfectly set on one of the best lots in the community. Be greeted with fresh landscaping and a decorative stone facade that creates desirable curb appeal. Upon entering the home you'll notice the natural light that compliments the beautiful multi-width laminate flooring and functional floor plan. Immediately to the left is a spacious dining room that could be used as a flex space alternatively. Linger into the heart of the home and you won't want to leave. A good sized main living area consists of the family room casual dining area and chef's kitchen. Fresh white upgraded cabinets classy quartz countertops classic ceramic subway tile backsplash stainless steel appliances including a gas range and sizable pantry provide everything you dream of in a kitchen. Continue upstairs (stairs have fresh carpet!) where you'll be impressed by the size of the loft. The owner has lovingly maintained the home. Down the first hallway you'll find bedroom one that is separated from the rest to ensure privacy and serves as a great in-law area or guest room. A spacious secondary bathroom is off the hallway which includes ceramic tiled flooring dual vanity with upgraded cabinets and cultured marble countertops. The other two good-sized bedrooms and Primary Suite are located down the opposite hallway. The ensuite boasts an oversized tiled shower perfect for unwinding after a long day. Complete with a large walk-in closet this home has no shortage of storage available. The outside space is a clean slate with a HUGE custom covered patio. Fully fenced the backyard is private and also has a serene backdrop including a private community pond and wooded area just behind. Picture yourself creating the backyard oasis you've always dreamed of to enjoy summer evenings in picturesque South Carolina. Located in desirable Liberty Village enjoy state of the art newer amenities including a pool and play park within a short walk. Close to military bases highways historical landmarks activities shopping and walking distance to a charter school this home truly has it all.
holycitysinner.com
2022 Sweet Tea Festival Takes Over Summerville on September 15th
The 2022 edition of Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 2 pm until 8 pm in Hutchinson Square. Aside from plenty of sweet tea, this year’s festival will include live music, a street fair, food trucks, a sidewalk sale featuring artisanal vendors, a farmers market, and more.
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
The Post and Courier
Beach worship services provides needed boost for startup IOP church
ISLE OF PALMS — Churches often see a decline in attendance during the summer since families tend to go on vacation, taking advantage of the warmer weather and schools being closed. But a new Isle of Palms-based church saw its Sunday morning attendance grow dramatically this summer. That’s because...
The Island Connection
Meet Kiawah Island’s Planning Manager, John Taylor Jr.
The following Q&A was conducted by the Town of Kiawah Island. “The Sea Islands is home to me, and I have a personal connection to Kiawah. I’ve always had a desire at some point in my career to do meaningful work in the same place I grew up. The Town provided a unique opportunity for me to accomplish that goal.”
Comments / 3