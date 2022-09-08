Read full article on original website
Corey Taylor Plans to Take Bands That ‘Haven’t Had a Shot’ on Next Solo Tour
Slipknot's The End, So Far will be out at the end of this month, but Corey Taylor is already talking about what his plans are for his second solo album. He doesn't have a timeline for its release just yet, but he intends on bringing bands that "haven't had a shot" out with him when he goes on tour to support it.
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Why Justin Hawkins Grabbed Mic From Brian Johnson at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins has explained why he appeared to wrestle the mic away from AC/DC singer Brian Johnson during their joint performance of AC/DC's "Back in Black" with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London over the weekend. Metallica's Lars Ulrich sat in on drums for the song.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Which Part of New Song He Improvised in the Studio
There are pros at work on Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 album, with some of the biggest names in rock history collaborating with the Prince of Darkness on his latest effort. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard to promote the new record, producer Andrew Watt revealed exactly how both Ozzy and guest guitarist Jeff Beck were able to elevate the album's title track based out of their own improvisation and dedication to their craft.
Alice In Chains Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of ‘Them Bones’ Video Shoot
On September 29, Alice In Chains' classic 1992 album Dirt will turn 30 years old, and the Seattle band are gearing up to celebrate the anniversary in a few big ways. Not only will they be releasing a special deluxe box set commemorating the record (which was their second studio effort, certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA), but over the next 30 days they have also vowed to share in the memories.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy
The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’
Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Nickelback Guitarist Doesn’t Think Releasing a Heavy Song Is ‘Unusual’ for Band
Nickelback have been teasing a new song lately called "San Quentin," and based on the teasers, it's quite heavier than what many might expect from them. However, guitarist Ryan Peake doesn't seem to think that style of music is "unusual" for them, given the fact that they've played with various sounds over the years.
Best New Rock + Metal Songs of August – Staff Favorites + Essential Listening
Here are the best rock and metal songs of August, 2022!. It was the most stacked month of new music so far this year with some seriously huge acts all dropping fresh tunes. Even so, plenty of newcomers and other artists dominated our listening habits this month. Beyond all the essentials, the Loudwire staff has made selections for their own personal favorites from August and it's possible you may have missed some of these. There's literally hundreds of new songs coming out each week, but nothing was as good as what you'll find below!
Dee Snider Praises Black Veil Brides’ ‘Classy’ Move Amid Concert Cancellation
Black Veil Brides were forced to cancel their show last night (Aug. 30) at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado due to technical issues, but they came up with a solution to appease the audience. Dee Snider has praised the band on how they handled the situation and called the move "classy."
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
Official Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Merch Revealed, Will Benefit Charities
Official Taylor Hawkins tribute merch will go on sale starting tomorrow (Sept. 2), the day before one of the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The merch sold will benefit two charities, Music Support and MusiCares. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts are "two global events celebrating the memory & music of...
Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’
Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
Artists + Fans React to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium
For the past three months, the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts have been heavily anticipated by fans, friends, family and the rock music world at large. Unsurprisingly, last night (Sept. 3)’s first concert – at London’s Wembley Stadium – was a monumental success, with its myriad artists providing plenty of touching memories and terrific music over the course of multiple hours. In fact, numerous artists and fans took to social media to share just how moving and enjoyable the event was.
How Nick Holmes (Bloodbath / Paradise Lost) Learned to Scream
Bloodbath / Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes is our latest guest to tell us exactly how he learned to scream. Holmes credits the legendary Venom as the first band he ever heard with “extreme” vocals. “[Cronos] was just insane, I’d never heard anything like that before,” Holmes says. “When I heard that I was like, ‘Wow, this is insane.’ Kinda got me into the whole thing, you know?”
Ghost’s Tobias Forge – ‘I Want to Be What Metallica Was in the ’80s’
Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has never been shy about his love for Metallica. (Even the group’s cover of “Enter Sandman” – from 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – is affectionately imaginative.) During a recent chat with AL.com, Forge admitted that he admires the iconic thrash quartet not only creatively but also commercially, especially during their initial decade.
Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording
It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
PHOTOS: Avril Lavigne Gets Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Congrats to Avril Lavigne, who now has the 2,731st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lavigne's career was celebrated with the special star-unveiling ceremony in Hollywood on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Machine Gun Kelly and producer/musician John Feldmann were among those to speak while honoring the singer and members of...
Stephen Pearcy Wants Ratt to Reunite But ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’
Over the last couple of years, there have been quite a lot of high profile reunions in rock and metal, but if you're holding on to hopes of ever seeing the classic members of Ratt get back together, now might be a good time to start letting go. Singer Stephen Pearcy, who has publicly doubted the possibility of getting the band back together before, tells Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk that "it's not gonna happen."
