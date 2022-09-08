Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, age 81 sweetly crossed into the arms of her Savior, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Hospice of Chattanooga after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. The Good Shepherd welcomed her home, where she is healed and rejoicing. She was born on October 1, 1940 in Heiskell, Tennessee. Her parents were Hosea and Dorothy Hutcheson. Cholly Jane graduated from Norris High School in 1958 and to her parents’ delight was a first generation college graduate of Tennessee Tech in 1963 with a BS in Mathematics. As an ambitious and intelligent young lady, Cholly Jane interned at the Pentagon. In the height of the space age era, Lockheed employed Cholly Jane as a unit supervisor over graphics support for the Aero-Astro division, which handled flight calculation of orbits. Following her years of commitment as a stay-at-home mother, Cholly Jane eventually returned to the workforce for 40 years as a part-time mathematics instructor at community colleges in Tennessee. Cholly Jane was invited and inducted into Mensa.

