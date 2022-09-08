ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!. This is the last weekend to enjoy the splash pads across Knoxville. Splash pads across Knox County are expected to close on Sept. 12. The splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
Car show lovers gather for weekend car show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who love the street rods and classic cars are headed to Pigeon Forge for the weekend. The 40th Shades of the Past car show opens Friday in Pigeon Forge, but already people have gathered on the Parkway. “It’s just a hobby, a hobby of...
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, 81

Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, age 81 sweetly crossed into the arms of her Savior, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Hospice of Chattanooga after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. The Good Shepherd welcomed her home, where she is healed and rejoicing. She was born on October 1, 1940 in Heiskell, Tennessee. Her parents were Hosea and Dorothy Hutcheson. Cholly Jane graduated from Norris High School in 1958 and to her parents’ delight was a first generation college graduate of Tennessee Tech in 1963 with a BS in Mathematics. As an ambitious and intelligent young lady, Cholly Jane interned at the Pentagon. In the height of the space age era, Lockheed employed Cholly Jane as a unit supervisor over graphics support for the Aero-Astro division, which handled flight calculation of orbits. Following her years of commitment as a stay-at-home mother, Cholly Jane eventually returned to the workforce for 40 years as a part-time mathematics instructor at community colleges in Tennessee. Cholly Jane was invited and inducted into Mensa.
