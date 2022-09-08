About 70 million Americans have learning or thinking disabilities, which include difficulties like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia (via Understood). Sometimes it can be hard to spot signs of a learning or thinking disability in a child since they can often be elusive and look different in everyone. In fact, according to Dr. Andrew Kahn, "It is very common for neurodivergent children with more subtle presentations of learning differences to go undiagnosed in childhood, or to be diagnosed significantly later than children with more noticeable forms of misbehavior or learning difficulties." This is especially true for young girls, as research suggests that girls go undiagnosed more often than boys.

