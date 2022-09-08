Read full article on original website
Just a Bunch of Simple but Effective Ways to Take Care of Your Health in College
For a lot of folks, college is a really formative time when it comes to their health and wellness, which makes sense: You have a newfound sense of freedom…for better or for worse. You’re no longer beholden to the 7–3, Monday–Friday schedule that formed the basis of your life until this point, and you have the autonomy to plan your days as you see fit. You also probably have access to a campus health center and some kind of fitness facility, so you can start to develop positive new habits and take control of getting the care you need and deserve.
The danger of high-functioning depression as told by a college student.
Overachievers can struggle with mental health issues, too.
Psychologist Dr. Andrew Kahn Shares How To Tell If Your Child Has A Learning Or Thinking Disability – Exclusive
About 70 million Americans have learning or thinking disabilities, which include difficulties like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia (via Understood). Sometimes it can be hard to spot signs of a learning or thinking disability in a child since they can often be elusive and look different in everyone. In fact, according to Dr. Andrew Kahn, "It is very common for neurodivergent children with more subtle presentations of learning differences to go undiagnosed in childhood, or to be diagnosed significantly later than children with more noticeable forms of misbehavior or learning difficulties." This is especially true for young girls, as research suggests that girls go undiagnosed more often than boys.
Circadian Rhythm Disruption Common Among Mental Health Disorders
Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but one factor bridging these and most other mental disorders is circadian rhythm disruption, according to a team of neuroscience, pharmaceutical sciences and computer science researchers at the University of California, Irvine. In an article published recently in...
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
I Constantly Crack My Joints—Is That Bad?
Whether you habitually crack your knuckles or your right knee pops every now and then, chances are you’re at least familiar with the sensation of a joint making a ridiculous sound and then feeling a sweet, instant release of pressure. But what’s actually happening in the body when you crack a joint?
Is Your Jaw Pain Triggering Your Migraine Attacks?
If you experience migraine headaches, you’re probably all too familiar with the unpleasant symptoms: The throbbing head pain, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, and vision changes can be debilitating and derail your entire day. Migraine isn’t just a severe headache—it’s a neurological disorder that develops as a result of complex changes in the nerves and blood vessels in the brain, resulting in inflammation. While the exact cause of the disorder isn’t fully understood, migraine attacks are often preceded by a person’s unique triggers, which can include hormonal changes, eating specific foods, stress, inadequate sleep, and exposure to certain types of light or strong smells, among so many others.
Gut microbes may lead to therapies for mental illness, study reports
The role of the microbiome in intestinal and systemic health has garnered close attention among researchers for many years. Now evidence is mounting that this collection of microorganisms in the human gut can also impact a person's neurological and emotional health, according to a recent perspective article in Science by a UT Southwestern researcher.
Suicidal Ideation Or Suicidal Thoughts: Symptoms, Causes, Coping Tips, And More
Before starting with this informative article, please read the contact information given in the box below and save it for emergencies. Note: If the information presented in this article, triggers suicidal thoughts, we request you to please contact: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. For support and assistance from a trained mental...
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Why your kidnapping dream is probably a sign of anxiety, according to mental health experts
Dreams that revolve around kidnapping may suggest you feel trapped or "held hostage" by some part of your everyday life. Here's how to break free.
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Teenagers approach educators with mental health concerns more than parents
A recent CVS Health Morning Consult survey of American parents and educators of adolescents between the ages of 13 to 17 years old, found that both groups play a critical role in adolescents' lives. Particularly, as a go-to resource for conversations around mental health and support for getting care. Key...
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
Looking To Boost Your Mental Health? Study Suggest You May Need More Sleep
Not getting enough sleep may have an impact on your mental health. Lucky for us, researchers from a recent study were able to elaborate on the matter.
What doctors wish patients knew about loneliness and health
Even though people are becoming more connected through social media and other outlets, the great irony is that many people still feel lonely. That loneliness, in turn, can have far-reaching implications on a person’s health and well-being. Loneliness as a public health issue has been intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing how to recognize loneliness and what can help patients overcome feeling lonely is key.
Self-Diagnosis of Mental Health Conditions
The so-called “self-diagnosis” of mental health conditions, such as ADHD and DID, is an influential trend among young people on social media. “Diagnosis,” however, is a misleading concept because it implies that in labeling their experience, lay people are engaged in medical practice. In cultural spaces like...
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
