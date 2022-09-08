The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers are coming off a 13-4 season and a trip to the divisional round where they came up short against the Rams. This will be the first year under Todd Bowles as Tom Brady looks to make his final run at a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Cowboys finished the year with a 12-5 record and a trip to the playoffs but didn’t have enough in the tank to take out the 49ers. Dak Prescott will be looking to start fast tonight on Sunday Night Football.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO