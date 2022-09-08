Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers are coming off a 13-4 season and a trip to the divisional round where they came up short against the Rams. This will be the first year under Todd Bowles as Tom Brady looks to make his final run at a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Cowboys finished the year with a 12-5 record and a trip to the playoffs but didn’t have enough in the tank to take out the 49ers. Dak Prescott will be looking to start fast tonight on Sunday Night Football.
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future
Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season. The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback. Brady, 45, "retired" earlier...
Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Struggles in Season-Opening Loss Again
First play seemed to doom Packers' QB. Keenan Allen leaves with injury. Jared Goff produces 35 points in Lions' loss
Drew Brees’ Defense Hurt His NFL Career More in the Last Decade Than Any Other QB/Defense Duo
Drew Brees excelled as the New Orleans Saints' QB for over a decade, but his greatness was held back by underwhelming facets of the team. The post Drew Brees’ Defense Hurt His NFL Career More in the Last Decade Than Any Other QB/Defense Duo appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
See Texans vs. Colts livestreams to watch the NFL week 1 matchup
The Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season opener at the NRG stadium. Kickoff time for Texans vs. Colts is set for 1p.m. ET on September 11. Matt Ryan will begin the next stage of his football career with the Colts on Sunday after spending his entire 14-year career at Atlanta.
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins and Eagles rise, Patriots fall into Week 2
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
Las Vegas Raiders Should Keep Score on the NFL Officiating Crew
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to clean things up on the penalty markers under new coaching staff.
Stephen A. Smith helps raise money for WGPR museum
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in Detroit over the weekend to help raise money for the museum inside the old WGPR studios.Driving the news: Smith spent three days in the city. His show, "First Take" was broadcast live from inside the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum Friday. where he also spoke to media, city officials and student broadcasters as part of a youth panel with Detroit natives Jalen Rose, Greg Kelser and Bart Scott. He was also the special guest at the WGPR gala on Saturday, where he discussed the role of diversity in media.What he's saying: "I've always loved...
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will kick off their 2022 seasons with a marquee divisional matchup in Week 1. This AFC West showdown will start at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) from SoFi Stadium. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Raiders vs. Chargers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
NFL Week 1 betting picks for winner, spread, total
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is underway and will feature 14 Sunday games. That means there are plenty of opportunities for betting action. The season opener was Thursday and the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10. I had the Bills winning, covering the spread and the total going under the projection, hitting on all picks.
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best
Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight’s Buccaneers-Cowboys ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game
Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Buccaneers live on Sunday Night Football!. Two Super Bowl hopefuls collide during the first regular season Sunday Night Football game of the season. Last year, the Cowboys finished with an impressive 12-5 record, but fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. The Buccaneers also had an enviable regular season record (13-4) before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Divisional Round.
