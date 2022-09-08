ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers are coming off a 13-4 season and a trip to the divisional round where they came up short against the Rams. This will be the first year under Todd Bowles as Tom Brady looks to make his final run at a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Cowboys finished the year with a 12-5 record and a trip to the playoffs but didn’t have enough in the tank to take out the 49ers. Dak Prescott will be looking to start fast tonight on Sunday Night Football.
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future

Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season. The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback. Brady, 45, "retired" earlier...
See Texans vs. Colts livestreams to watch the NFL week 1 matchup

The Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season opener at the NRG stadium. Kickoff time for Texans vs. Colts is set for 1p.m. ET on September 11. Matt Ryan will begin the next stage of his football career with the Colts on Sunday after spending his entire 14-year career at Atlanta.
Stephen A. Smith helps raise money for WGPR museum

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in Detroit over the weekend to help raise money for the museum inside the old WGPR studios.Driving the news: Smith spent three days in the city. His show, "First Take" was broadcast live from inside the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum Friday. where he also spoke to media, city officials and student broadcasters as part of a youth panel with Detroit natives Jalen Rose, Greg Kelser and Bart Scott. He was also the special guest at the WGPR gala on Saturday, where he discussed the role of diversity in media.What he's saying: "I've always loved...
NFL Week 1 betting picks for winner, spread, total

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is underway and will feature 14 Sunday games. That means there are plenty of opportunities for betting action. The season opener was Thursday and the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10. I had the Bills winning, covering the spread and the total going under the projection, hitting on all picks.
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best

Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight’s Buccaneers-Cowboys ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game

Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Buccaneers live on Sunday Night Football!. Two Super Bowl hopefuls collide during the first regular season Sunday Night Football game of the season. Last year, the Cowboys finished with an impressive 12-5 record, but fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. The Buccaneers also had an enviable regular season record (13-4) before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Divisional Round.
