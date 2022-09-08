ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

rattlerathletics.com

Women's Golf Finishes Fourth in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas – The St. Mary's Women's Golf Tournament finished its first competition of the fall in the middle of the pack at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational. The Rattlers placed fourth overall after carding a three-round total of 873 (292-294-287), moving up one spot on the final hole as senior Rebecca Reed (Midland, Texas) eagled the par-five fourth.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

AC sends instructors to prison

Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
AMARILLO, TX
brianhornback.com

Guest Column • Loss of Trust

Knox County Republican Party Immediate Past Chair and Citizen Advocate Randy Pace submitted a column and I am publishing it here. I stopped watching baseball many years ago as a result of a player’s strike. Another game, “Insider baseball” more commonly known as the political process, has always been a thorn in my side. Deciding to no longer sit on the sidelines and watch other people play the game, I found my time better spent playing the sport and involving myself in the political process. We are all responsible for fair play in a society that self-governs.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

RAM: Rutledge clinic postponed, volunteers sought for Coalfield clinic

(RAM) Remote Area Medical’s free dental, vision and medical clinic set for Rutledge, Tenn. on Sept. 17-18 has been postponed until further notice due to facility damage at the planned clinic location. “RAM is committed to helping our neighbors in Rutledge,” Clinic Manager Vicki Gregg said. “We are talking...
RUTLEDGE, TN
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Local supermarket installs LED lights, saves energy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently announced that a local supermarket will now participate in a rebate program that encourages LED illumination for its business. According to a news release from Xcel Energy, Amigo’s Supermarket in east Amarillo has installed LEDs in its ceiling-mounted light fixtures,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man pleads guilty to violating ‘interstate threatening communications’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to a violation of “Interstate Threatening Communications,” after he made a series of threatening phone calls and online submissions to Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in December 2021. According to the documents, filed Sept. 7 in the United States District Court for the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
AMARILLO, TX
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMEN REPORT SOME “CHEESY” VANDALISM

On 9-1-22 at 8:00 p.m. Crossville Police responded to a Vandalism call at Industrial Blvd. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the owner of a Ford Explorer and the owner of a. silver Lexus. Upon observing the Ford Explorer, the only damage located on the Explorer was a piece...
CROSSVILLE, TN

