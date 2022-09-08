Knox County Republican Party Immediate Past Chair and Citizen Advocate Randy Pace submitted a column and I am publishing it here. I stopped watching baseball many years ago as a result of a player’s strike. Another game, “Insider baseball” more commonly known as the political process, has always been a thorn in my side. Deciding to no longer sit on the sidelines and watch other people play the game, I found my time better spent playing the sport and involving myself in the political process. We are all responsible for fair play in a society that self-governs.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO