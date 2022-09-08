Read full article on original website
Related
Hilarious photo of Trae Young towering over Kevin Hart goes viral
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is short by NBA standards, but he is pretty much a giant by comedian standards. A funny photo of Young posing with famous funnyman Kevin Hart went viral over the weekend. In the picture, which was shared by the Hawks official Twitter page after Hart performed at State Farm Arena, Young completely towered over the stand-up star. Take a look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mark Cuban Gets Brutally Honest About NBA In-Season Tournament
Adam Silver and the NBA have been working hard on getting some sort of in-season tournament together. The league believes this would be huge for the NBA as it would deliver extra profits while also showcasing just how talented the league's players are when the stakes are just a bit higher. The NBA is looking to make the in-season tournament something that will take place every year. They want it to be a new tradition and they want to be like European soccer.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Was Blown Away By The Unveiling Of Nike’s Brand New LeBron James Innovation Center: "I Never Imagined Something Like This..."
In celebration of 50 years, Nike threw a huge event this week that featured some of the biggest stars in the world. As arguably their biggest and most important athlete, LeBron James was like a guest of honor at the scene and even got to watch as the company unveiled a brand new innovation center named after him.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook And Carmelo Anthony Pose In Incredible Photo With Drake, Lisa Leslie And Travis Scott
NBA players are often spotted hanging out with other celebrities. They can be seen spending some time with their fellow players, sometimes they're rocking with rappers, kicking it with actresses, and more. In the past, we saw how certain players got together and created legendary pictures, showing a lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NBA Star Nick Young Falls Out of Ring After “Illegal Headbutt” During Comical Boxing Match, Twitter Has Jokes
Nick Young should stay far away from a boxing ring for the rest of his life.
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'
"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League
Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Young Has A Suggestion For Bronny James Jr.
Bronny James Jr. is heading into his final year at Sierra Canyon, which means next year, he can explore some very serious options before perhaps even going to the NBA. Most believe that Bronny is going to go the college route. LeBron James has always spoken about how he wishes he had the college experience, and now, he gets to impose that wisdom on his son.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tim Hardaway earns love from Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem for heartfelt shout-out of Henry Thomas during HOF speech
Former Miami Heat star Tim Hardaway recently crossed over to the Hall of Fame. During his enshrinement speech, the five-time All-Star made sure to acknowledge the late Henry Thomas, his former agent. In turn, Hardaway earned some love from Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem on social media. Hardaway likely had...
sneakernews.com
Travis Scott And Jordan Brand Might Have An Air Jordan 7 In The Works
Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.
Yardbarker
Video: Drake Loses Out To Carmelo Anthony In A Three-Point Shooting Contest As A Smiling Russell Westbrook Watches On
Drake is a long-time basketball fan and the Canadian rapper can often be seen hanging out in NBA arenas. He is on great terms with some of the superstars of the league as well and was recently vacationing with Kevin Durant at Turks and Caicos Islands, as they rode the Jet Ski.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Is 'Very Open' To Leaving Los Angeles Lakers And Wants To Be Traded To A Team That Wants His Old Version
Russell Westbrook appears to be ready to prove that he's still valuable on the Los Angeles Lakers, aiming to recover his best level this upcoming season under Darvin Ham. The Lakers reportedly feel 'comfortable' heading into training camp with Westbrook on the roster, but that might not be the end of his story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Carmelo Anthony To Celtics Rumors Get Sobering Update
Carmelo Anthony doesn't have a team right now, and he is currently in the midst of finding some options ahead of the new season. Melo is a player that is beloved by fans, but unfortunately, he has found it hard to keep a job in the NBA as of late. After going months without a contract in 2019, Melo eventually found his way to the Portland Trail Blazers, whom he played for two years with.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Nick Young Makes A Strong Pitch For Bronny James To Play For The USC Trojans: "Why Leave And You Already Out Here Comfortable?"
As LeBron James prepares for the grind of another long NBA season, his son Bronny is getting ready to play out the final chapter of his High School career. All throughout the season, and until he announces his decision, the whole world will be waiting, and watching, to see where Bronny will play next. While programs like Oregon and Ohio State have been classified as the most likely landing spots for James Jr., there are those who want him to consider playing for the University of Southern California instead.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dana White Gets Brutally Honest About Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
In just over a month from now, Jake Paul will be fighting against Anderson Silva in what should be a very interesting boxing match. There is a huge age gap between these two guys, although Silva still has the youthful exuberance to take down someone like Jake. At this point, there is no telling who is going to win the match, however, you can guess that most MMA fans will be rooting for the likes of Anderson Silva.
UFC・
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match
Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Drake Takes A Major Shot At Adidas And Kanye West, Mentioning Michael Jordan And LeBron James As The Biggest Names Of The Nike Brand
With weeks to go before the start of the NBA season, players all around the county are gearing up for another 82-game grind. Meanwhile, out in Oregon, the Nike Maxim Awards brought some of the world's top athletes together in a celebration of greatness. Among the many attendees on Friday...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shares Epic Message While Celebrating His Sanctuary: "The Credit Belongs To The Man Who Is Actually In The Arena, Whose Face Is Marred By Dust And Sweat And Blood."
LeBron James is getting ready to show the world that neither he nor the Los Angeles Lakers are done, and they can be competitive again. Two years after winning their 17th NBA championship, the Purple and Gold find themselves in a complex position, struggling to be competitive, even failing to make the play-in tournament.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nav Explains Why Drake Isn't On His New Album
Though Nav might not be a household name, he certainly has access to many artists that are. His new album, Demons Protected By Angels is 19 songs in total with features from the biggest names in rap like Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more. However, there appears to be one name that could've been on the tracklist and that's Drake. During a recent conversation on Full Send Podcast, Nav explained why he omitted his unreleased song with The Boy from his latest opus.
Comments / 0