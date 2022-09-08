ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Final Call: Utilities And Energy ETFs

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said he wants to buy utilities and energy. He named Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE. Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket. Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that he likes both these...
How To Trade Futures Using Williams %R

In this article, we're going to evaluate the use of one of the most famous indicators in the trading landscape: the "Williams Percent Range," better known as “%R.”. Larry Williams developed Williams %R based on the Stochastic indicator. While the Stochastic indicator uses the difference between the closing price and the lowest lows of n periods, the difference between the closing price and the highest highs of n periods (where n=14 is considered the ideal value) is used to calculate the Williams %R. The %R then fluctuates on a scale from 0 to 100 (but in some cases, it is calculated on a negative scale from -100 to 0).
Investor Sentiment Improves As Nasdaq Jumps 250 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "neutral" zone, after US stocks recorded their first weekly surge since mid-August. Wall Street recorded gains in the previous session driven by communication services and technology stocks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
Is Weed Kosher?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Taking the steps to make weed products kosher actually opens your product up to all sorts of dietarily-restricted individuals. When it comes to marijuana and whether or not it should be permitted, the discussion is mainly...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
Volatility In Markets Drops After US Stocks Record Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks recorded gains on Friday, with the major indices on the Wall Street notching their first weekly surge in four weeks. Markets are now awaiting August's consumer prices data, due on Tuesday, to look out for any signs of easing in inflation level. Annual inflation is seen declining to an 8.1% rate in August, compared to 8.5% in July.
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023

CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
Bolt Scraps $1.5B Deal To Acquire Crypto Company Wyre

Leading U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc has announced that it is not going ahead with the $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments. In April, the firm declared that it would acquire Wyre amid growing demand for purchasing goods and services with cryptocurrency and the...
BUSINESS
