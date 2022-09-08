Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Keep eye on the prize
Like so many of us choosing to live in Red Wing, the Mississippi draws me to it like a magnet. I love to walk along its currents and ride the beautiful riverside trailways. Increasing numbers of us, at older or younger ages, find ways to exercise our bodies, renew our senses and reinvigorate our spirits along the river in Red Wing.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Carnival fun for only pennies
A test of the new Byllesby Dam warning siren and an education program designed to teach residents how to recognize the various tones of the siren and what they mean has been delayed again. Steve Sullivan of the Dakota County Parks Department, had scheduled the test for Wednesday, Sept. 3,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: Clues for a great week
It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit?. Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Glimpses of potential: Wingers see vast improvements, areas of concern clearly in loss
Another loss for Red Wing to begin the season, but this one didn’t feel as deflating to the team. The Wingers trailed 14-7 at the half and if it weren’t for some offensive turnovers when the team was finding a rhythm and moving downfield, the Wingers might have been able to squeak out a win.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Friday concert set at Red Wing’s Artist Sanctuary
Local bluegrass favorites Long Time Gone will perform at The Artist Sanctuary, 602 West Ave. in Red Wing, on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. Red Wing residents Ben Manning (guitar) and Katryn Conlin (bass) started playing with Leo Rosenstein (mandolin) at the turn of the century — back in the year 2000. Since then, they have been joined by several of the region’s hottest award-winning bluegrass instrumentalists – Barry St. Mane (banjo), Mike Hildebrandt (fiddle), and special guest Mark Kreitzer, who fills in on dobro, fiddle, mandolin, bass and even accordion.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Failed to listen to citizens
I feel compelled to respond to the letter writer Life is Better in the Aug. 28 edition of the Republican Eagle. First the writer needs to have the correct facts. It was stated “We don’t know what this group of City Council candidates – all running together from the same church as the fired police chief – would do in office, I’ve never seen a candidate elected on a platform of retribution succeed at the difficult daily task of serving the people.”
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers swimming switch up events, defeat JM
Many of the Red Wing swimmers got to compete in events they don’t normally do as the team won 94-84 over John Marshall on Thursday. The Wingers saw great races from Kylie Moffett, Hannah Tomanek-Titus, Sophie and Avery Carlson as well as Kyrrah Mullaney. Head coach Mikayla Beuch said...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Board discusses goals for superintendent
The Red Wing School Board on Tuesday, Sept. 6, discussed goals for recently hired interim Superintendent Frank Norton. No decision was reached, but Norton outlined four goals he has developed after the first weeks in the job. His unofficial goals are:. Evidence-based instruction, simply meaning “instruction that works,” he said....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue rides energy from fourth set in victory
Down 2-1 after heading into the fourth set, Goodhue could have folded. The Wildcats won the first set, but lost a late lead in the second and fell behind in the third. Out came a revitalized team in the fourth set. The Wildcats turned to their right-side hitters Ellie Peterson...
