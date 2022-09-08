Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Skull and Bones Full Presentation | Ubisoft Foward
Skull and Bones is out later this year and we got an in-depth look at the swashbuckling adventure during Ubisoft Forward. We got a look at the ship customization, your pirate hideout, and how multiplayer works. Skull and Bones comes out November 8.
Gamespot
D23 Disney And Marvel Games Showcase: How To Watch Today, Start Times, What To Expect
Disney's D23 expo takes place over the next few days, but today, September 9, it will host a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games. The event will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. and livestreamed online. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game--now rumored to be a Captain America/Black Panther game--are all planned. Here's what to expect (including a possible Iron Man game reveal) and how to watch.
Gamespot
Sunday Gold
GOLD・
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19 With Fortnite Bonus, Leak Reveals
Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection will come to PC on October 19 with a special bonus in Fortnite for people who buy it on the Epic Games Store. This is according to the game's product page that was recently discovered by Wario64. The page has since been removed. Everyone...
Gamespot
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Gamespot
Toy Story Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley This Fall
Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a Toy Story expansion later this year. As part of the Disney & Marvel Games showcase, Disney announced that Woody and Buzz from Toy Story are coming to the life-sim adventure game this fall. Additionally, there will be Toy Story-inspired styles to dress up your...
Gamespot
Tron: Identity, A Visual Novel Adventure Game, Is Coming To PC In 2023
As part of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Disney announced a new game, Tron: Identity, which is coming in 2023 to PC. It's developed by Bithell Games, the studio that previously made Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex. Identity is a visual novel adventure following a detective program...
Gamespot
Here's How Crafting Destiny 2's Dares Of Eternity Weapons Works
Bungie has outlined an update to the perk pools for the Dares of Eternity weapons in Destiny 2 and has also confirmed that several of those deadly tools can be shaped in the game's weapon crafting hub. Provided that you've unlocked the feature in The Witch Queen campaign, you'll be able to create custom versions of the following weapons:
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Releasing On PC And Mobile October 18
Marvel Snap, the Marvel-based card battler, will release on October 18. The game is currently in beta, but publisher Nuverse and developer Second Dinner announced during the Disney and Marvel games showcase that the full release is coming next month to PC, iOS, and Android. A new trailer gives an...
Gamespot
Avatar Reckoning Trailer | Disney & Marvel Games Showcase
Avatar Reckoning is an action packed MMO RPG shooter. You'll customize your own Avatar warrior, and set out through single player missions on Pandora. Additionally, there's PVE and PVP modes, either fighting against other forces, or each other.
Gamespot
Uncharted Director's New Marvel Game Stars Captain America And Black Panther
As part of the Marvel Games showcase today during D23, Disney officially announced the next game from Uncharted director Amy Hennig and Skydance Media with a cinematic trailer. Somewhat weirdly, though, the announcement left off one key piece of information: the game's title. As. , the new Marvel will take...
Gamespot
Disney Illusion Island, A Co-Op Mickey Mouse Platformer, Announced Exclusively For Nintendo Switch
Announced during the Disney and Marvel Games showcase, Disney Illusion Island is a co-op platformer launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The 2D platformer stars Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, as they travel the land of Monoth. Each character appears to have their own unique platforming ability, like...
Gamespot
Preorder Hogwarts Legacy For $49 For A Limited Time
Hogwarts Legacy is arguably the most anticipated Harry Potter game of all time, and it’s set to arrive next year on February 10. But if you’re looking to save a bit of cash on your next wizarding adventure, you’ll want to head over to Green Man Gaming today to make use of a generous Hogwarts Legacy preorder discount.
Gamespot
Trust No Bunny
PETS・
Gamespot
Freedom Planet 2
Gamespot
Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Debuts First Trailer At D23
While the Star Wars prequels initially struggled to gain traction with fans, the Clone Wars animated series has reframed them, adding depth and development to many of the trilogy's new characters. Continuing that trend is Tales of the Jedi, a six-episode anthology that will follow fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, and a not-yet-evil Dooku.
Gamespot
Mining Odyssey
Gamespot
Massive Call of Duty And Warzone Leaks Before Next Showcase | GameSpot News
Leaked details on Call of Duty’s future ahead of the franchise’s upcoming Next event, plus uncertainty of Overwatch 2’s battle pass mere weeks before its launch. All this on today’s GameSpot News. With more information about the standalone Warzone 2 on the horizon as part of...
Gamespot
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #2
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave her violent past behind and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One
Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Comments