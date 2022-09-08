Disney's D23 expo takes place over the next few days, but today, September 9, it will host a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games. The event will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. and livestreamed online. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game--now rumored to be a Captain America/Black Panther game--are all planned. Here's what to expect (including a possible Iron Man game reveal) and how to watch.

