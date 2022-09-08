ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Bolt Scraps $1.5B Deal To Acquire Crypto Company Wyre

Leading U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc has announced that it is not going ahead with the $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments. In April, the firm declared that it would acquire Wyre amid growing demand for purchasing goods and services with cryptocurrency and the...
Unfazed By $917M Write-Off In Q2, MicroStrategy Plans To Add More Bitcoin Using Proceeds From Proposed $500M Stock Offering

MicroStrategy, Inc. MSTR late Friday filed a Form 8-K with the SEC regarding an agreement with Cowen & Co. for the sale of up to $500 million worth of its Class A stock. What Happened: The company also filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the offering under its existing automatic shelf-registration statement, which became effective on June 14.
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Gun Sales At US Stores Could Soon Be Tracked As Visa, Mastercard And American Express Plan To Adopt New ID Code

Payment processors have agreed to adopt a merchant code approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for identifying arms purchases, Reuters reported. The ISO on Friday approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, bowing to pressure from activists who see this as a measure to track suspicious weapons purchases, a separate Reuters report said, citing a spokesperson of the Geneva-based non-profit organization.
RBB Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
How To Trade Futures Using Williams %R

In this article, we're going to evaluate the use of one of the most famous indicators in the trading landscape: the "Williams Percent Range," better known as “%R.”. Larry Williams developed Williams %R based on the Stochastic indicator. While the Stochastic indicator uses the difference between the closing price and the lowest lows of n periods, the difference between the closing price and the highest highs of n periods (where n=14 is considered the ideal value) is used to calculate the Williams %R. The %R then fluctuates on a scale from 0 to 100 (but in some cases, it is calculated on a negative scale from -100 to 0).
