Eminem has admitted that his loved ones were concerned he might have permanent brain damage after he suffered a drug overdoseThe rapper – real name Marshall Mathers – has previously struggled with addiction to prescription painkillers and in 2007 took a near-fatal overdose of methadone that left him in hospital.Appearing on his manager Paul Rosenberg’s podcast Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 on Wednesday (7 September), Eminem said that “it took a long time for my brain to start working again” after the incident.Rosenberg explained: “You literally were coming off of an overdose, and they had to sort of stabilise...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO